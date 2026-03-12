Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Says She Felt 'Free' From Strong Sense of Smell During COVID

She also revealed that she found it difficult to kiss her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Alexander Skarsgård due to his breath.

Nicole Kidman with long blonde hair, wearing a black outfit, poses on a red carpet with a blurred background.
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has sharp olfactory senses.

The Oscar-winning actress sat down with the Las Culturistas podcast, where she revealed that bad breath is her biggest ick.

“I cannot stand bad breath. I mean, this is a deal breaker for me. Like you could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you come at me with bad breath and I'm like, ‘No, no, no,’” she said at the one-hour, 18-minute, and 40-second mark of the video below. “It's like if I say breathe on me and I have to recoil, yikes. I'm out. I am out. You could not offer me enough money.”

She shared an example of one time her incredibly sensitive sense of smell didn’t work in her favor, revealing that one time she found it difficult to kiss her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård after he ate a falafel sandwich.

“I'm like, ‘No, no, no, Alex,’” she remembered. “‘I'm meant to be into you and kissing you—put away the falafel now because the bad breath does not turn me on.”

She went on to explain that the taste and smell of a co-star’s mouth is “very important.”

She continued, “I'm sure [Skarsgård] did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.’”

Kidman then recalled feeling “relieved” when she could no longer smell after contracting COVID. “Finally, I was free,” she added.

She’s also officially free of nearly two decades of marriage after her divorce from country singer Keith Urban was finalized in January. The former couple shares two daughters: 17-year-old Sunday rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kidman said she won’t speak about the divorce “out of respect.”

“I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” she said.

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