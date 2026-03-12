Nicole Kidman Says She Felt 'Free' From Strong Sense of Smell During COVID

Nicole Kidman has sharp olfactory senses. The Oscar-winning actress sat down with the Las Culturistas podcast, where she revealed that bad breath is her biggest ick. “I cannot stand bad breath. I mean, this is a deal breaker for me. Like you could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you come at me with bad breath and I'm like, ‘No, no, no,’” she said at the one-hour, 18-minute, and 40-second mark of the video below. “It's like if I say breathe on me and I have to recoil, yikes. I'm out. I am out. You could not offer me enough money.”

She shared an example of one time her incredibly sensitive sense of smell didn’t work in her favor, revealing that one time she found it difficult to kiss her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård after he ate a falafel sandwich. “I'm like, ‘No, no, no, Alex,’” she remembered. “‘I'm meant to be into you and kissing you—put away the falafel now because the bad breath does not turn me on.” She went on to explain that the taste and smell of a co-star’s mouth is “very important.” She continued, “I'm sure [Skarsgård] did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love.’” Kidman then recalled feeling “relieved” when she could no longer smell after contracting COVID. “Finally, I was free,” she added.