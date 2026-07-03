Alexander Skarsgard

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Nicole Kidman
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Says She Felt 'Free' From Strong Sense of Smell During COVID

She also revealed that she found it difficult to kiss her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Alexander Skarsgård due to his breath.

tara mahadevan127 days ago
Succession final. season trailer still
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Final Season of ‘Succession’

'Succession' returns to HBO later this month to begin what will go down as the fourth and final season of the acclaimed series, which first debuted in 2018.

Trace William Cowen1233 days ago
Infinity Pool Trailer
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth Star In Trailer For Canadian Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinity Pool'

The trailer for Infinity Pool, the latest sci-fi thriller from Canadian filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, has dropped, starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard.

Louis Pavlakos1316 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer to Robert Eggers' 'The Northman.'
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy Star in First Trailer for Viking Revenge Thriller ‘The Northman’

Robbert Eggers looks to cement his place as one of our most interesting young filmmakers, this time with his brutal Viking epic 'The Northman.'

Joe Price1670 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård Takes His Abs to the Jungle in New 'Legend of Tarzan' Trailer

This fresh take on the classic tale of 'Tarzan' also stars Margot Robbie, Christoph Waltz, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Trace William Cowen3774 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'The Diary of a Teenage Girl' Is 2015's Most Honest Portrayal of Teen Female Sexuality

'The Diary of a Teenage Girl' is utterly honest about women and sex.

Kerensa Cadenas3998 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Well, "True Blood" Sucked... For the Last Time

As its most disenchanted viewers expected, "True Blood" ended its uneven seven-season run with an anticlimax.

Jennifer Wood4344 days ago

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