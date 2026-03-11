Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Divorce: 'I Don't Discuss Out of Respect'

During a recent interview with Variety , the actor acknowledged the end of her marriage to the country singer while making it clear she intends to keep most details private.

Nicole Kidman is finally addressing her split from Keith Urban, offering her first public comments months after their divorce became official.

When asked how she has been doing since separating from Urban, Kidman said she is focused on moving forward and maintaining stability for her family. “I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she said.

The Oscar winner added that her priority remains protecting her daughters and preserving a sense of unity. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that,” Kidman explained. “Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be.”

Kidman and Urban were married for nearly two decades after first meeting in 2005 and tying the knot the following year. Over the years, the couple built a highly visible partnership across film, television, and music, often appearing together at major events and award shows. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Their separation became public in September 2025 when Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was finalized on January 6, with Kidman receiving primary residential custody of the couple’s daughters while both parents agreed to share responsibility for major decisions regarding their children.

In the months surrounding the divorce, Urban has continued touring and making headlines for moments during his live performances. One widely shared clip from his tour showed the singer changing lyrics to his 2017 song “The Fighter,” which he originally wrote about Kidman during the early days of their relationship.