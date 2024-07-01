Jamie Foxx Details Health Scare, Says He Had a Headache and Woke Up 20 Days Later

He explained he was in Atlanta and visited a couple of doctors to find out what was wrong with him. One doctor told him, “‘Something going on up there.’” But the actor didn’t want to go into details, adding, “I won’t say it on camera,” which prompted a laugh from the crowd.

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication last April. A few months later, in August, he provided an update on Instagram, writing that he was “finally startin to feel like myself.”

In December, he made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television event, where he looked back on his hospitalization, sharing that he has “a new respect” for his life and his art.

“I’ve been through some things,” he said. “You know, it’s crazy. I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

"It feels good to be here," he continued. "I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s beyond. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. 'Shit. Am I going to the right place?'"