Jamie Foxx Details Health Scare, Says He Had a Headache and Woke Up 20 Days Later

The actor was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication last April, sparking rumors of his death.

Jul 01, 2024
Jamie Foxx at the 7th Annual African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Luncheon, dressed in a black turtleneck and blazer with sunglasses
Gilbert Flores For Variety / Variety via Getty Images
Jamie Foxx shared some intimate details of his recent health scare with a group of people.

According to the Art of Dialogue, the moment took place in downtown Phoenix. “April 11th, last year, bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx says in the clip, before snapping his fingers. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC

He explained he was in Atlanta and visited a couple of doctors to find out what was wrong with him. One doctor told him, “‘Something going on up there.’” But the actor didn’t want to go into details, adding, “I won’t say it on camera,” which prompted a laugh from the crowd.

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication last April. A few months later, in August, he provided an update on Instagram, writing that he was “finally startin to feel like myself.”

In December, he made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television event, where he looked back on his hospitalization, sharing that he has “a new respect” for his life and his art.

“I’ve been through some things,” he said. “You know, it’s crazy. I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

"It feels good to be here," he continued. "I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s beyond. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. 'Shit. Am I going to the right place?'"

