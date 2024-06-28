Keke Palmer on Drake Being Called a '69 God' by Kendrick Lamar: 'What’s So Bad About That?'

"Now this is no shade, no tea," Palmer said, as seen below. "But I have a question, okay, because I know the rap kids, they do a lot of very clever little lines, especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of what’s so bad about being a '69 God'? I guess what I’m saying is, as far as I knew, 69 was something that just meant that you’re reciprocal, right? So if you’re a '69 God,' you know, what’s so bad about that? I must be missing something."

In the caption of her video, the self-described "millennial diva" added a bit more, joking that "inquiring minds must know."