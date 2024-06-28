Keke Palmer on Drake Being Called a '69 God' by Kendrick Lamar: 'What’s So Bad About That?'

Keke Palmer has a question.
In a recent Instagram video, the Nope actress pondered whether she was perhaps “missing something” when it comes to some of the lyrics in Kendrick Lamar’s still-going-strong Drake diss "Not Like Us," an official video for which is on the way. As Palmer explained, though she made sure to note that her comments do not amount to "shade" or "tea" of any kind, it’s the "69 God" aspect of Kendrick’s track that has her perplexed.
"Now this is no shade, no tea," Palmer said, as seen below. "But I have a question, okay, because I know the rap kids, they do a lot of very clever little lines, especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of what’s so bad about being a '69 God'? I guess what I’m saying is, as far as I knew, 69 was something that just meant that you’re reciprocal, right? So if you’re a '69 God,' you know, what’s so bad about that? I must be missing something."
In the caption of her video, the self-described "millennial diva" added a bit more, joking that "inquiring minds must know."
It could also be interpreted that Kendrick is calling Drake a "69 God" in reference to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was sued for his 2015 sexual assault of a minor.
The 6 and/or 69 God has since moved on from matters of Kendrick, at least in terms of new music, with his latest tracks—namely, two features on Camila Cabello's new album—making no mention, direct or otherwise, of the historic beef.