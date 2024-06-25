Boosie Badazz Cuts Off Ankle Monitor, Jumps Into Pool in Anticipation of Federal Charges Being Dropped

Boosie Badazz has officially removed his ankle monitor in anticipation of his federal charges being dropped.

In a video posted by Boosie's friend on Monday (June 24), the Baton Rouge rapper was seen preparing to jump in his pool to celebrate being off house arrest, albeit prematurely.

"MY P.O. said my charges are terminated and I can cut my ankle monitor off," Boosie told guests in attendance, who cheered him on as he removed the ankle monitor before taking a splash.

But as pointed out by XXL, Boosie isn't exactly in the clear. According to court documents obtained by the publication, the rapper's lawyer, Meghan Blanco, filed for his charges to be dismissed his by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, but hasn't yet gotten a response. But Boosie has gotten permission from District Judge Cathy A. Bencivengo to take off the monitor, although his case is still pending.