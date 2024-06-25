Boosie Badazz Cuts Off Ankle Monitor, Jumps Into Pool in Anticipation of Federal Charges Being Dropped

The rapper was in a celebratory mood while anticipating the termination of his federal charges.

Jun 25, 2024
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Boosie Badazz has officially removed his ankle monitor in anticipation of his federal charges being dropped.

In a video posted by Boosie's friend on Monday (June 24), the Baton Rouge rapper was seen preparing to jump in his pool to celebrate being off house arrest, albeit prematurely.

"MY P.O. said my charges are terminated and I can cut my ankle monitor off," Boosie told guests in attendance, who cheered him on as he removed the ankle monitor before taking a splash.

But as pointed out by XXL, Boosie isn't exactly in the clear. According to court documents obtained by the publication, the rapper's lawyer, Meghan Blanco, filed for his charges to be dismissed his by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, but hasn't yet gotten a response. But Boosie has gotten permission from District Judge Cathy A. Bencivengo to take off the monitor, although his case is still pending.

Boosie said he is off house arrest & charges have been dropped against him

Bruh celebrated by jumping in the pool 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/m9y8dokb1D

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 25, 2024
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

Last May, Boosie was arrested in San Diego on firearm possession charges after a traffic stop in the Chollas View neighborhood, per Fox 5. The artist, legal name Torrence Hatch Jr., was accused by police of having a firearm in his waistband at the time of arrest. After spending a week in jail, Boosie was released on a $100,000 bond and famously went to Ruth Chris for takeout.

Boosie ordering Ruth Chris after he was released from jail has me crying!!! 🤣🤣🤣

Waiter:”how would you like your steak cooked?”

Boosie:”Well done…I don’t Like nothing pink on the inside but some 🐱 “ pic.twitter.com/g2rQgXLkWL

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 24, 2023
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee




