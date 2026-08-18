Vin Diesel Says 'Fast Forever' Starts Filming This December

Fast Forever will pick up Fast X’s cliffhanger, bring back Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Gal Gadot’s Gisele, be directed by returning filmmaker Louis Leterrier, and is slated for a March 17, 2028 theatrical release.

Diesel calls Michael Lesslie’s latest script the best he’s read in decades and says it moved him to tears, hinting at a more emotional finale that reconnects to the original 2001 film.

Vin Diesel says the final mainline Fast & Furious film, titled Fast Forever, will start shooting in December after four years of development and multiple sets of writers.

Vin Diesel finally has a start date for the last ride. The Fast & Furious star says Fast Forever, the 11th and final mainline installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, is expected to begin filming in December after four years of development and multiple rounds of writers. Diesel revealed the production timeline on Monday night, August 17, while attending a 25th-anniversary screening of the movie that started it all. “We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio,” Diesel told Variety. “I’m in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale.”

That finale has a massive legacy to close out. Since The Fast and the Furious arrived in 2001 with Diesel's Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner at the center of a Los Angeles street-racing story, the series has transformed into Universal's longest-running and most profitable franchise. Its movies have generated a combined $7.3 billion worldwide while evolving from street races and truck hijackings into international heists, espionage and increasingly outrageous automotive stunts. But Diesel is signaling that Fast Forever could bring some of that focus back to the franchise's emotional core. Speaking to the audience before the anniversary screening, the actor again described his reaction to the latest screenplay. “Halfway through, one tear,” he said. “By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn’t hold it back.” Diesel joked that his sister eventually told him, “No more crying, bro,” before adding, “Sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry.” The comments expand on Diesel's recent praise for screenwriter Michael Lesslie's draft. Earlier this month, he called it “the best script I have read in decades” and wrote, “I am still crying…”