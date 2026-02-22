GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s Daughters Put on Hold as Questions Trigger Review

A fundraiser created in the days following Eric Dane’s death has been paused mid-momentum, with GoFundMe stepping in to review how the campaign was set up—and where the money is actually going. The campaign, titled “In Honor of Eric Dane,” quickly gained traction online, pulling in more than $275,000 from roughly 1,900 donors. The stated goal is to support Dane’s teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, after the actor’s death at 53.

But according to The San Francisco Chronicle, as donations climbed, so did questions about who launched the effort and whether it’s officially connected to his family. GoFundMe confirmed that the funds are currently being held while its Trust and Safety team looks into the situation. “Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information,” a spokesperson said. “All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process.” At the center of the uncertainty is the campaign’s origin. The page lists the organizer as “Friends of the Dane Family,” but doesn’t specify individuals or provide verification that the fundraiser is endorsed by Dane’s immediate family. That lack of clarity has become a key issue, especially given the size and speed of the donations.