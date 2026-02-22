GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s Daughters Put on Hold as Questions Trigger Review

A fundraiser created in the days following Eric Dane’s death has been paused mid-momentum, with GoFundMe stepping in to review how the campaign was set up—and where the money is actually going.
The campaign, titled “In Honor of Eric Dane,” quickly gained traction online, pulling in more than $275,000 from roughly 1,900 donors. The stated goal is to support Dane’s teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, after the actor’s death at 53.
But according to The San Francisco Chronicle, as donations climbed, so did questions about who launched the effort and whether it’s officially connected to his family.
GoFundMe confirmed that the funds are currently being held while its Trust and Safety team looks into the situation.
“Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information,” a spokesperson said. “All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process.”
At the center of the uncertainty is the campaign’s origin. The page lists the organizer as “Friends of the Dane Family,” but doesn’t specify individuals or provide verification that the fundraiser is endorsed by Dane’s immediate family.
That lack of clarity has become a key issue, especially given the size and speed of the donations.
One person, Mike McGuiness, claimed on Instagram that he helped initiate the fundraiser, writing that Dane’s illness had taken a toll on his finances. “Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped,” he shared.
Still, his name is not formally attached to the campaign, and GoFundMe has not confirmed his involvement.
Dane, known for his roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, remained active professionally and publicly even as his condition progressed. In a Netflix interview released after his death, he spoke directly to his daughters, saying, “I hope you won’t just listen to me, I hope you’ll hear me. First, live now, right now in the present.”
The fundraiser has drawn notable contributions, including a $27,000 donation from Euphoria creators Sam and Ashley Levinson.
As of this writing, Dane’s family—including his wife, Rebecca Gayheart—has not publicly commented on the campaign.
The pause comes at a time when crowdfunding efforts tied to celebrity deaths are facing increased scrutiny. That tension escalated after a separate GoFundMe created following the death of Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek drew backlash.
That campaign reportedly raised more than $2 million, but critics questioned its necessity after reports surfaced that Van Der Beek held property assets valued at around $10 million.