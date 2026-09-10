Charlamagne Says Mark Curry Should Get a 'Better' Lawyer After Appearance in 50 Cent's Diddy Doc

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince words about Mark Curry blaming 50 Cent for his financial shortcomings after appearing in 2025 Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Curry, who was formerly signed to Diddy on the Bad Boy Records roster, claimed in an Instagram post earlier this week that while he provided sources for the documentary, he was not credited by Fifty, who was an executive producer of the project. Adding insult to injury, the rapper and entertainment mogul won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program for an episode of the four-part series.

Along with denying that he’s seen proceeds from the project go towards victims of domestic violence, Curry said that signing on for The Reckoning was “worse” that being on Bad Boy. The rapper and songwriter would also respond to allegations that he misread the deal and didn’t have a lawyer to review it.