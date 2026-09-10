Charlamagne Says Mark Curry Should Get a 'Better' Lawyer After Appearance in 50 Cent's Diddy Doc

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince words about Mark Curry blaming 50 Cent for his financial shortcomings after appearing in 2025 Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
Curry, who was formerly signed to Diddy on the Bad Boy Records roster, claimed in an Instagram post earlier this week that while he provided sources for the documentary, he was not credited by Fifty, who was an executive producer of the project. Adding insult to injury, the rapper and entertainment mogul won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program for an episode of the four-part series.
Along with denying that he’s seen proceeds from the project go towards victims of domestic violence, Curry said that signing on for The Reckoning was “worse” that being on Bad Boy. The rapper and songwriter would also respond to allegations that he misread the deal and didn’t have a lawyer to review it.
Charlamagne co-signed the criticism on the September 9 episode of The Breakfast Club, and after hearing a snippet of the original clip, he condemned Curry for “getting got.”
“The reason I don't even want to hear this audio is because if you keep getting got by people, it's you,” Charlamagne said. “If you keep signing bad contracts and bad deals, it's you. You don't get, you know, what you're supposed to get.
you get what you negotiate.”
The media personality recommended that Curry get "better” lawyer or a manager, prompting Breakfast Club anchor Loren LoRosa to reference Curry being trolled by Fif.
While Charlamagne denied calling Curry “dumb,” he said that the former Bad Boy artist saying that he received $69 from participating in the documentary was “crazy.”
While jokingly offering to pay Curry via Cash App, Fifty posted on Instagram that the rapper’s name on the app was possibly “$Diddytouchedyourbutt.”