Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says His Role in Los Angeles Gang Is 'T-Shirt Salesman'

The actor said his 'The Tax Collector' co-star Conejo brought him on.

Shia LaBeouf with curly hair and a beard, wearing a suit, against a dark background.
Image via Dave Benett/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf is sharing new details about how he officially joined the Los Angeles street gang Harpys 13. In his interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf was asked about his connection to the group that operates under the Mexican Mafia. LaBeouf explained that at the time, he was preparing to shoot the movie The Tax Collector. The actor starred as Creeper, who collects profits for Los Angeles gangs.

His “keyholder,” or the person who put him on the real-life gang, was The Tax Collector co-star and popular rapper Conejo.

“I asked if I could [join],” LaBeouf said. “He told me what the requirements were. I said yes.”

And, LaBeouf revealed, he didn’t have to get “jumped” in.

“We talked about it but then he was like, ‘This is ridiculous,’ you know,” LaBeouf said.

The Holes star also defined his role in the gang as “T-shirt salesman.”

“Most of us are fathers,” LaBeouf said. “Most of us are trying to live good lives.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, LaBeouf provided his perspective on the New Orleans altercation that led to his arrest on Feb. 17.

LaBeouf said the fight came about after he was allegedly touched by gay men.

“I’ll be honest with you,” LaBeouf told Callaghan. “Big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like, by myself and three big gay dudes are touching my leg, I’ll be honest. I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”

The actor followed up by saying he was “good with gay” but then countered that with, “Be gay over there though, don’t be gay in my lap.”

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