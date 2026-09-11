Music

Sexyy Red Could Owe $5 Million to Child's Grandmother After Allegedly Siccing Fans on Her House

The rapper is accused of sharing the woman's address online.

Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 2026 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Image via Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Sexyy Red could owe $5 million in a default judgement in a lawsuit filed by her child’s grandmother, who says the rapper encouraged her fans to attack the woman at her house.

As TMZ spotted on Thursday (Sept. 10), a motion filed in July by the plaintiff in the case says that the Pound Town artist, real name Janae Wherry, hadn’t responded to the lawsuit by the June deadline and should face the hefty $5 million default judgement.

Nicole Barnes, 51, initially made the claim in March 2025 that the year prior, Red shared Barnes’ home address online and encouraged followers to “kick the door in” at her Missouri residence.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes, the paternal grandmother of one of Red’s children (the rapper has a son and daughter), has since moved from the home for protection.

"Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client," Barnes attorney, Steven Weaver, said when the lawsuit was first filed. "We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke. And now they’re finding out it's not."

The judge in the case has not yet ruled on Barnes’ request for a default judgment.

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