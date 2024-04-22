Druski and Rubi Rose Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Intimate Pictures

The two recently spent time together in the Dominican Republic.

Apr 22, 2024
Robin L Marshall / WireImage/Prince Williams / WireImage
Druski and Rubi Rose's latest linkup has people talking.

On Sunday, the comedian and influencer posted a shot on Instagram that showed him and Rose with the caption "DRUBI ❤️," causing a stir about the two potentially dating.

Throwing gasoline on the rumors was the "Cherry" rapper who wrote, "You love me huh baby" in Druski's comments section.

On Rose's separate Instagram account, she posted risqué images that appear to have been from the same trip with the caption, "Ever made love on an island ?"

The photos, which were taken in the Dominican Republic, could also hint at a new skit Druski is cooking up, promo, or simply a good ol' fashioned troll. .

The Grown-ish actor-comedian is no stranger to working with some of his celebrity crushes, previously being romantically linked to actress-singer Chloe Bailey before appearing in her "For the Night" music video and acting alongside her in 2023 musical comedy Praise This. Druski's also been flirty with Ice Spice, repeatedly shooting his shot at on Instagram Live and even on the podcast Club Shay Shay.

As for Rose, she once dated rapper and YouTuber DDG, who's since had a child with actress-singer Halle Bailey, although he recently admitted to DJ Vlad that he contacted Rose after an argument with Bailey.

