Druski and Rubi Rose Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Intimate Pictures

Druski and Rubi Rose's latest linkup has people talking.

On Sunday, the comedian and influencer posted a shot on Instagram that showed him and Rose with the caption "DRUBI ❤️," causing a stir about the two potentially dating.

Throwing gasoline on the rumors was the "Cherry" rapper who wrote, "You love me huh baby" in Druski's comments section.

On Rose's separate Instagram account, she posted risqué images that appear to have been from the same trip with the caption, "Ever made love on an island ?"