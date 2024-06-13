The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked

From Druski to Funny Marco to Kai Cenat, we ranked the funniest people on the internet right now. This list does not include stand-up comedians.

By 
Jun 13, 2024
Complex Original

In the modern day era of technology and social media, comedy has evolved beyond just stand-up comedians and television. Whether it's through skits on social media, streaming, YouTube videos, or podcasts, there are different forms of content to make people laugh nowadays. We've seen the growth of content creators like Druski and Mark Phillips build their brand through social media skits while Kai Cenat and Fanum have done it through streaming and YouTube. The trend hasn't been exclusive to the younger generation as we've witnessed duos like Cam'ron and Mase or Gillie and Wallo establish themselves in another lane through podcasting. 

The Complex staff curated a list of the funniest people on the internet right now. In the process of evaluating figures, we factored in the reach and popularity of the content, social media's reaction, their engagement rate on their own platforms, and the aggregation of their content. We are NOT including current stand-up comedians and legends like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Dave Chappelle. This is strictly for those who are flourishing off online content. Theo Von was an exception for the list as his podcast is consistently going viral on social media. The list is also based on recent performance but longevity and résumé were also considered. This is our ranking—feel free to embrace debate and argue otherwise.

With that being said, here is our list of the funniest people on the internet right now. 

20. Caleb Pressley

Man with long hair and mustache in brown suit, seated on a football field, holding paper
YouTube/Sundae Conversation

Sundae Conversation has emerged as one of the most popular sit-down interviews on the internet right now. Caleb Pressley's ability to consistently troll while keeping a straight face is what has made the show engaging. He's had the biggest names in culture come to his platform to partake in his content. 

🍨 SUNDAE CONVERSATION 🍨

with @Drake

🎥: https://t.co/ESYJY9PIxx pic.twitter.com/9E23gqJmoF

— CALEB PRESSLEY (@calebpressley) February 12, 2023
Twitter: @calebpressley

19. Gillie and Wallo

Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid at a Fanatics event, Wallo267 in a patterned jacket and &#x27;Undefeated&#x27; cap, Gillie Da Kid in a black hoodie and blue cap
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast alone could have gotten Gillie and Wallo on this list due to the natural chemistry the two have and being able to not only poke fun at each other, but also making their guests continuously laugh. But their skits outside of the podcast and their own individual content put them over the top. Gillie’s reaction to the Eagles losing in the playoffs was comedy, and together they have provided hilarious moments like Wallo bringing trick dice to a dice game with Gillie. They are older, but have adapted to social media and a new generation to still maintain a place on this list. - Kameron Hay

Gillie was pissed because Wallo told a lady that he lived in gated community for 20 years & went to Penn State 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S7R6OSk5LF

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 9, 2024
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

18. New York Nay

Person smiling in front of a brick wall, displaying tattooed fingers. Social media handles &quot;@NYC.NAY92&quot; are visible for Instagram and TikTok
via NewyorkNay98

If you were to take the thoughts of New Yorkers and put them in human form then you would get New York Nay. Imagine all your intrusive thoughts being repeated back to you. From skits to commentary Nay delivers her POV in true New York Fashion- witty, honest, sarcastic and bold. - Unique Chapman 

17. Vince Staples

Vince Staples is standing in front of a backdrop that reads &quot;The Vince Staples Show&quot; at a Netflix event. He is wearing a dark jacket and pants
Lila Seeley / Getty Images

Vince Staples is hands down one of the funniest people on the internet and in real life. If I had it my way he would be higher on the list. What makes Vince funny is that 100% of the time he’s not even trying to be. One of the things that solidified this, in my opinion,  was his theory on how Ray J has never taken a L. Vince possesses a rare gift for reframing life's intricacies, often rooted in his own experiences,  into relatable gold for everyone. - Unique Chapman 

16. Cam'ron & Mase

A man in a yellow tracksuit stands and talks to a seated man in a red and white ensemble with red sunglasses, courtside at a basketball game, surrounded by fans
Kate Frese / NBAE via Getty Images

Cam and Mase landed at No. 6 on our Most Entertaining Sports Personalities list last year because of their chemistry and endless funny viral moments. They provide the funniest sports commentary in the industry. You're not tuning into It Is What It Is for their analysis or break down of the game, you're tuning for their unfiltered hot takes and constant jokes. They have no chill and sometimes can push the limit but that's why people love them. - Zion Olojede

Cam’ron & mase react to diddy homes getting raided 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9xAWjbjAfE

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 26, 2024
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

15. Lou Ratchett

When people get put on blast pic.twitter.com/AUwIZA6tjq

— Lou Ratchett (@LouRatchett) January 26, 2023
Twitter: @LouRatchett

14. Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat at the Streamy Awards, wearing a plaid jacket with shearling collar and a tan cap, smiling and holding up a peace sign
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

Kai Cenat has established himself as one of the most creative minds in content production today. He's by far the most impactful streamer right now and has a built a personal brand that has reached far beyond the United States. He's created a unique lane for the biggest stars in the world like Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj to step away from stereotypical interviews and just have fun as a kid again. Kai's energy is unmatched and his personality is naturally funny. When he brings a guest on his stream, just know you're about to get an endless amount of funny moments. - Zion Olojede

13. Fanum

Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

A second AMP member has landed a spot on this list. You can't really separate Kai and Fanum by much on this list because their chemistry together has created a lot of hilarious moments but while Kai is the biggest star of AMP, I think Fanum is the funniest one. From the "Fanum Tax" moments to his loud appreciation for food to his roleplay acting in GTA, it's hard not to like Fanum. Like a true New Yorker, he keeps everything authentic and he doesn't care what people think. - Zion Olojede

@amparchive

Is the Fanum tax back? 😂💀 #kaicenat #fanum #fyp @Kai Cenat @Fanum

♬ act ii: date @ 8 - 4Batz

12. Zoe Spencer

11. Lou Young

Man in a Rodman shirt and red shorts at Players Alliance event, smiling, holding sunglasses, standing in front of a backdrop with logos
Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Player's Alliance

When it comes to impersonating public figures, there is nobody better than Lou Young currently. His impersonations of Zeke from Power Book II: Ghost, Deion Sanders, Magic Johnson, Shannon Sharpe and Charles from BMF are comedic gold and show he is a one-of-one talent when it comes to poking fun at already trending and viral moments from shows and people we are all familiar with. He has found his lane and has carved out something that he excels at that nobody else can really replicate. - Kameron Hay

This How Shannon Sharpe Got Out Of That Truck At Total Wines‼️🕺🏾🦖😂😂😂🥃🍷 https://t.co/4XsmmTADNr pic.twitter.com/xt5T4l36CV

— Lou Young (@LouYoungIII) March 5, 2024
Twitter: @LouYoungIII
When it comes to impersonating public figures, there is nobody better than Lou Young currently. His impersonations of Zeke from “Power Book”, Deion Sanders, Magic Johnson, Shannon Sharpe and Charles from “BMF” are comedic gold and show he is a one-of-one talent when it comes to poking fun at already trending and viral moments from shows and people we are all familiar with. He has found his lane and has carved out something that he excels at that nobody else can really replicate. - Kameron Hay

10. 85 South

Devin Booker, Jalen Rose, and James Harden sit courtside at a basketball game. Rose wears a red tracksuit, Booker sports a casual outfit, and Harden holds a championship belt
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The only reason the 85 South Show isn’t higher on this list is because most of their success in relation to their comedy at this point has happened outside of the internet and in the real world. They have a successful live show that tours across the country and the trio of DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous have all had successful stints on television, most notably on Wild’N Out. But clips from their podcast still manage to go viral and make waves online, as well as clips from their live shows. This group still remains a force in comedy, whether it’s online or offline. - Kameron Hay

Dc young fly, Chico bean & karlous roasting wheelchair man had me crying bruh 😂😂💀💀 https://t.co/ucjAhcD1jE pic.twitter.com/BLtc7cB2xk

— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 21, 2023
Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

9. Malik B

when you run into your old fling at a function 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bO7bsPyHf1

— Malik B (@malikbazille) January 15, 2024
Twitter: @malikbazille

8. Desi Banks

A man wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and a round pendant necklace is sitting on a couch outdoors, smiling and making a peace sign
Terence Rushin / Getty Images

One of the first people making skits and sketches on Instagram and X (twitter), Desi Banks has been at this for a long time and has turned his internet following into a legitimate career as a stand-up comedian and touring across the country. But even with the increased fame and career elevation, he is still churning out viral skits consistently. His “white air forces” vs “black air forces” gimmick is still the gift that keeps on giving and he still can get in character for any role and make you laugh. Desi still remains one of the funniest people on the internet. - Kameron Hay

😂 When You Got To Pick Her Up But You Didn’t Know She Stayed In The Hood!😂👀 pic.twitter.com/xrHAhWJEZk

— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) March 13, 2024
Twitter: @iamdesibanks

7. Kervo Dolo

@kervo.dolo

Take they job wayyy to serious 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Kervo.dolo

6. Funny Marco

Jermaine Fowler speaks into a microphone while seated, wearing a colorful jacket and a white cap
Derek White / Getty Images

If you are a fan of dry humor, look no further than Funny Marco. He might be one of the most unintentionally funny people in the world and that is showcased on his show Open Thoughts where he sits down with various celebrities and public figures to have an open conversation that usually turns into him embarrassing them by simply flipping things they have done on them. If you have been on Instagram, TikTok or X (Twitter) over the last two years you have seen a viral clip of his on your timeline. And I am willing to bet that you laughed hysterically. - Kameron Hay

Blueface walks out of his interview with Funny Marco after being unable to name three of his own songs. pic.twitter.com/hOrJpXCrlp

— No Jumper (@nojumper) December 5, 2023
Twitter: @nojumper

5. Theo Von

Theo Von, wearing a graduation gown and cap, sits among a crowd. He looks surprised or confused
Matthew Holst / Getty Images

Theo Von has all the right characteristics for a funny person. The lingo,  the mannerisms, the delivery....not sometimes but always enhances his jokes and storytelling. In general, he's a curious cat who's always bringing light to unordinary circumstances whether it's submitted by a viewer or one of the guest on his podcast. There's a good chance you've seen him in your doom scrolls, stopped and laughed at his ridiculous takes. - Jose Melendez 

4. Tra Rags

A person wearing glasses, a pink hoodie, and a matching pink headcover
Youtube/Tra Rags

Tra Rags has an argument to be the funniest man on this list. The format of his content has been the same for nearly five years but he's never missed and that's mainly because he changes the material and topics often. His approach hasn't become stale. He taps into dark humor more than anyone on this list and his content mimics the standard set by a show like The Boondocks or Family Guy. Unlike others on this list, he doesn't use any other people in his content. It's just him, his phone camera, and some wigs as one-man machine to produce magic. - Zion Olojede 

3. Mark Phillips & RDC World

Group photo on the red carpet featuring RDCworld1 members: Mark Phillips, Desmond Johnson, Leland Manigo, Ben Skinner, Dylan Patel, Affiong Harris, and John Hill
Robin L Marshall / FilmMagic

Mark Phillips and RDC World have been dominating the internet for nearly a decade now. Their rise started with their skits of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavs and they have since developed a world-renowned brand that has left a major footprint online. Whether it was the Kendrick-Drake beef or the hype for the new Popeye's chicken sandwich, RDC has a skit for every single cultural viral moment and they turn it around faster than anyone else we've seen before.  - Zion Olojede 

This how the UPS drivers acting now after their pay raise 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/yA6ydo7nro

— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) August 16, 2023
Twitter: @SupremeDreams_1

2. BenDaDonnn

Man poses and smiles at a Def Jam Recordings event, wearing a black T-shirt, yellow jumpsuit, and a patterned bandana
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

BenDaDonn’s rise up the rankings of the funniest people on the internet has been meteoric. He hasn’t been doing skits or sketches as long as his peers like Druski or Desi Banks, but he has covered a lot of ground with his skits in a short period of time. What makes Ben funny is his versatility and understanding of different conversations happening on the internet and then acting them out, creating a sense of relatability with viewers. He also has been able to tag in some of the biggest names for his sketches, from Sexyy Red to Teanna Trump to Drake to Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson, which also helps. - Kameron Hay

I WOULDNT WANT THIS N*GGA NOWHERE NEAR MY GIRL 😭😭😭 FOH pic.twitter.com/OhprGylf2l

— Trap Comedian (@BenDaDonnn) August 7, 2023
Twitter: @BenDaDonnn

CLEARLY I CANT BRING NONE OF MY 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ AROUND THIS N*GGA 😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/HvI5aAeX0V

— Trap Comedian (@BenDaDonnn) October 6, 2023
Twitter: @BenDaDonnn

1. Druski

A man with a beard and black headband, wearing a beige &quot;Serpientes&quot; jersey with a silver chain necklace, is smiling widely in a crowd
Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

When you look at what Druski has been able to build and accomplish in the last four years, it’s hard to deny that he has become the funniest person on the internet. Whether it’s him creating a skit that mirrors real-life situations for his viewers or his own hit web-series “Coulda Been House” based off his viral Instagram live Coulda Been Records videos, Druski has parlayed his viral internet success into endorsement deals, commercials and appearances in music videos. When discussing the funniest people on the internet, the conversation starts and finishes with him. - Kameron Hay

People be Happier in their Work Relationship more than the REAL relationship 😂 pic.twitter.com/z37CxYZUnU

— DRUSKI (@druski) February 16, 2024
Twitter: @druski

All the Gangstas were Dancers back in the day 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/77QgBRfsXE

— DRUSKI (@druski) June 2, 2023
Twitter: @druski

☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/E65jtqy1uB pic.twitter.com/xQtTeD0gdP

— Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) June 13, 2024
Twitter: @FlyoutChase
