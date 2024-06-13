The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked

Complex Original

In the modern day era of technology and social media, comedy has evolved beyond just stand-up comedians and television. Whether it's through skits on social media, streaming, YouTube videos, or podcasts, there are different forms of content to make people laugh nowadays. We've seen the growth of content creators like Druski and Mark Phillips build their brand through social media skits while Kai Cenat and Fanum have done it through streaming and YouTube. The trend hasn't been exclusive to the younger generation as we've witnessed duos like Cam'ron and Mase or Gillie and Wallo establish themselves in another lane through podcasting.



The Complex staff curated a list of the funniest people on the internet right now. In the process of evaluating figures, we factored in the reach and popularity of the content, social media's reaction, their engagement rate on their own platforms, and the aggregation of their content. We are NOT including current stand-up comedians and legends like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Dave Chappelle. This is strictly for those who are flourishing off online content. Theo Von was an exception for the list as his podcast is consistently going viral on social media. The list is also based on recent performance but longevity and résumé were also considered. This is our ranking—feel free to embrace debate and argue otherwise.

With that being said, here is our list of the funniest people on the internet right now.