'Wonder Man' Showrunner Says Contracts Were Signed for Season 2 Before Disney, Marvel Pulled Plug

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest is revealing the reason the Marvel show has been canceled after getting renewed for a second season a few months ago. Guest posted a TikTok video directly addressing the end of the critically praised Marvel show, which had received a Season 2 renewal in March, roughly two months after its debut. "This is not a marketing stunt," Guest said in the clip. "There is no movie in the works."

The specifics he laid out made the reversal even more striking. "Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared," he said. "The writer's room was supposed to start this month. The production was supposed to begin early next year. And there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn't make sense for them, even though a few months ago, it did." Guest added that he was not given a financial explanation. "Numbers aren't really shared with me," he said. "And even though the writer's room hadn't started, I had written the first episode of Season 2. And we had an outline for where the season would go. And everyone felt really good about it. It was gonna be a really incredible season that hopefully surpassed Season 1." He also confirmed that scheduling conflicts were not a factor and that the cast and crew enjoyed working together.