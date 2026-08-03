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Pop Culture
Randy Quaid Criticizes Casting of 'Woke Leftist' Anne Hathaway in 'Days of Thunder' Sequel
Randy Quaid, who starred in the 1990 original, is demanding Nicole Kidman return for the sequel instead of Anne Hathaway.
Joe Price4 minutes ago