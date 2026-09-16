PlaqueBoyMax Says Don Toliver Would Be Rap’s Biggest Star If He Had More Sex Appeal

The livestream clip sparked jokes and debate on X, where some users mocked Max’s focus on Toliver’s looks while others agreed that sex appeal can shape an artist’s popularity.

PlaqueBoyMax thinks Don Toliver has the music to become one of the world's biggest artists, but says one thing is holding him back. During a recent livestream, the streamer argued that Toliver's ceiling would be even higher if he had more conventional sex appeal, claiming the Houston artist could be the biggest act on the planet if he were "sexy" and "handsome." "I'm not even trolling y'all; I'm deadass, and Don, bro, please don't get mad at me, my n***a. I'm just one of the realest n***as alive. If Don Toliver was a sexy n***a, bro, this n***a would be the biggest n***a by far [...] if this n***a was handsome, my n***a, cause he fly, bro, he cool, but if he was handsome, my n***a, he'd be the biggest easily." He added, "That's why I be in the gym so religiously, shit. When I get the opportunity, I'm going to be a sex symbol."

A clip of the comments quickly made its way to X early Wednesday, where fans had plenty to say about PlaqueBoyMax's assessment. "N***a wished Don Toliver was more sexy 💀💀," one person joked. Another user wrote, "Yeah this n***a done lost his mind. This isn't the first time PlaqueBoyMax has argued that Toliver has the potential to reach another level of stardom. Back in January, Max streamed his reaction to Toliver's Octane album and praised the singer as a hitmaker with top-five vocals. He also encouraged his audience to help push Toliver toward becoming one of music's biggest acts.

"Let's do it, gang. Let's do it. The biggest. We can do it. The biggest," Max told his viewers. He ultimately gave Octane his approval while noting that strong projects aren't anything new for Toliver. "I would say this a great album," he said. "Don typically got good projects though." During that same reaction, Max also discussed the sensual nature of Toliver's music, describing him as a "horny ass n***a" whose sound frequently lends itself to bedroom playlists. PlaqueBoyMax's support for Toliver comes as the streamer continues making the case for how much influence livestreamers can have on today's music industry.