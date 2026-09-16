Music

PlaqueBoyMax Says Don Toliver Would Be Rap’s Biggest Star If He Had More Sex Appeal

The streamer says Toliver could be the biggest artist in the world if he were “sexy” and “handsome.”

PlaqueBoyMax in a black shirt with a chain necklace, Don Toliver in glasses and a white jacket with a furry collar.
(Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex), (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Key Takeaways

  • PlaqueBoyMax argued that Don Toliver could become the world’s biggest artist if he were more “sexy” and “handsome,” saying Toliver already has the music, style, and personality.
  • The livestream clip sparked jokes and debate on X, where some users mocked Max’s focus on Toliver’s looks while others agreed that sex appeal can shape an artist’s popularity.
  • Max previously praised Toliver as a hitmaker with “top-five vocals” during his Octane reaction and has continued championing livestreamers’ influence on music promotion.

PlaqueBoyMax thinks Don Toliver has the music to become one of the world's biggest artists, but says one thing is holding him back.

During a recent livestream, the streamer argued that Toliver's ceiling would be even higher if he had more conventional sex appeal, claiming the Houston artist could be the biggest act on the planet if he were "sexy" and "handsome."

"I'm not even trolling y'all; I'm deadass, and Don, bro, please don't get mad at me, my n***a. I'm just one of the realest n***as alive. If Don Toliver was a sexy n***a, bro, this n***a would be the biggest n***a by far [...] if this n***a was handsome, my n***a, cause he fly, bro, he cool, but if he was handsome, my n***a, he'd be the biggest easily."

He added, "That's why I be in the gym so religiously, shit. When I get the opportunity, I'm going to be a sex symbol."

A clip of the comments quickly made its way to X early Wednesday, where fans had plenty to say about PlaqueBoyMax's assessment.

"N***a wished Don Toliver was more sexy 💀💀," one person joked.

Another user wrote, "Yeah this n***a done lost his mind.

This isn't the first time PlaqueBoyMax has argued that Toliver has the potential to reach another level of stardom.

Back in January, Max streamed his reaction to Toliver's Octane album and praised the singer as a hitmaker with top-five vocals. He also encouraged his audience to help push Toliver toward becoming one of music's biggest acts.

"Let's do it, gang. Let's do it. The biggest. We can do it. The biggest," Max told his viewers.

He ultimately gave Octane his approval while noting that strong projects aren't anything new for Toliver.

"I would say this a great album," he said. "Don typically got good projects though."

During that same reaction, Max also discussed the sensual nature of Toliver's music, describing him as a "horny ass n***a" whose sound frequently lends itself to bedroom playlists.

PlaqueBoyMax's support for Toliver comes as the streamer continues making the case for how much influence livestreamers can have on today's music industry.

During a May appearance on Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM in Brooklyn, Max discussed Drake's Iceman rollout and pushed back against people who dismiss streaming's growing role in how artists promote and release music.

"There are many people because this is new that will try to downplay streaming or downplay what we're doing," he said.

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