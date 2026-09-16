PlaqueBoyMax Says He'll Buy KATSEYE Tickets for Wardrobe If He Can Survive a Diamond Gym Workout

Max and Wardrobe became close at Kai Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University, where they won Best Roommates and Max praised Wardrobe as a grinder with “a very promising future.”

Clips of Wardrobe attempting the gym’s high-volume push-ups, weighted reps, and endurance circuits circulated online, though it remains unclear whether he completed the challenge.

PlaqueBoyMax is finally caving on the KATSEYE tickets that streamer Wardrobe has spent weeks asking for—but on one condition. During a recent livestream, Max explained his terms to his 17-year-old former Streamer University roommate plainly.

“If you can survive … Diamond Gym without tapping out, I will get you the KATSEYE tickets,” Max told Wardrobe via video call. As explained by ESPN, the gym, which is located in Maplewood, New Jersey—just miles away from Max’s hometown of West Orange—has been nicknamed “the most dangerous in gym in America.” The facility operates as an intense strength-training environment built around high-volume push-ups, weighted reps, and endurance circuits designed to run participants to failure. Clips of Wardrobe’s attempt to complete a workout circulated online on Tuesday (Sept. 15).