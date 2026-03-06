Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan's Brother Shares Hilarious 'Meal Ticket' Video

Khalid Jordan shared a video lip syncing to a sound joking about how he's making the most of his brother's success.

Michael B. Jordan poses next to his brother, Khalid Jordan.
Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

In a hilarious post shared on Instagram, Michael B. Jordan’s 34-year-old brother, Khalid Jordan, jokingly referred to his sibling as a “meal ticket.”

“My time on this app is coming to an end. I just got off the phone with my brother. For reference, him and I, thick as thieves,” Khalid lip-synced in the video, which can be seen below. “A bitch called him a monkey one time when I was 11 and I bit that hoe… Who's a monkey now, bitch? Anyways, I'm on the phone with him and he's like, I'm so proud of you. Your TikTok is blowing up. Finally, the world sees what I see. I said, I appreciate you.”

In the original audio, the person who recorded it said they were being compared to John Leguizamo, while Khalid replaced him with the Sinners character Cornbread.

“He says, ‘Well, it couldn't have come at a more better time,’” he continued. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I'm tired of working.’ You're gonna stay tired. The fuck? You're my exit strategy. You're my meal ticket. What the fuck are you talking about? This man has two cars, three bathrooms. I have my mother's car and a broken toilet chain. Mind you, I'm on the phone to call him to ask if I can hold some. Till Thursday. Am I gonna pay him back? No. Does he know that? Yes.”

In the comments for the post, Michael laughed off the video with some emojis.

Khalid, who previously worked as the director of development at Marco Television Studios, has often accompanied his brother to major industry events, alongside his sister Jamila Jordan and their mother, Donna Jordan.

Michael has several hits on his hands, but he secured his most critically acclaimed role to date in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has garnered him an array of major award nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

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