Regina Hall Honors Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo at NAACP Image Awards

Regina Hall took a moment to recognize Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, offering a public show of support just days after a controversial incident overseas.

Before presenting the first award of the evening at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Hall paused the program and addressed the crowd directly, asking them to honor the two actors seated in the audience.

“Take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and just send you so much love for your class,” she said.

Her words prompted an immediate reaction. The audience stood and applauded Jordan and Lindo, creating one of the night’s most powerful moments.