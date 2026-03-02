BAFTAs Tourette’s Controversy: John Davidson Issues Public Apology for ‘Pain’ He Caused

John Davidson made headlines when his Tourette’s syndrome led him to shout a racial slur during the BAFTAs.

On Sunday (March 1), the Tourette’s advocate took to Facebook to issue a statement regarding the moment. While he apologized for any “pain, upset, and misunderstanding” his syndrome created, he didn’t apologize for having Tourette’s.

“I’ve been waiting all week until the dust settles after the weekend at the BAFTAs in London,” Davidson wrote on Facebook. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support, and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community. Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week.”

“Whilst I will never apologies for having Tourette syndrome, I will apologise for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create,” he added. “This past week has been tough, and has reminded me that what I do raising awareness for such a misunderstood condition, there is still a long way to go, and I will keep on keeping on until this is achieved.”