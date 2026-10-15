'GTA VI' Launch Trailer Features New Music by Justice, Tame Impala, and SZA: Watch Now

With just over a month to go before it’s finally here, Rockstar Games has debuted the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

“I got in some trouble in the Army,” Jason Duval, one of the two playable characters in the game, opens the trailer. “Didn’t leave on the best of terms. They don’t give loans or anything to people like me.”

The trailer then immediately shifts to show more of the locations featured in the game’s fictional Leonida, which includes the Miami-inspired Vice City. We get a couple of brief looks at some of the other characters players will meet in the game, and some of the intense missions fans can expect to go on with Jason and Lucia Caminos.

Rockstar Games also provided fans with more information with the arrival of the trailer, revealing that the game features an original score from beloved French electronic duo Justice. The trailer also includes the premiere of the new Justice track “Flower in a Hurricane,” which features vocals from Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. The song will appear in the game and on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which also features new songs from Cardi B, Fuerza Regida, Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, and more.

Watch the trailer up top.