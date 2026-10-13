Pop Culture

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Reportedly Set for Early 2027 Release on PC

The game is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles on November 19.

A woman with tattoos leans on a car door, smiling. A man with long hair and tattoos drives, holding a drink. City skyline in the background.
Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI could be headed to PC sooner than originally expected.

As reported by GamesBeat, four video game industry sources let it spill that GTA VI is planned to arrive on PC within the first three months of 2027. Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced a release date for the game on PC yet, but it would come not long after the November 19 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. It would also be surprising considering Rockstar Games’ history of releasing ports of their games on PC significantly later than the console versions.

For comparison’s sake, Grand Theft Auto IV released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on April 29, 2008, and the PC release followed on December 2, later that year. Grand Theft Auto V first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on September 17, 2013, and the PC release didn’t arrive until April 14, 2015. Rockstar Games’ critically acclaimed wild west hit Red Dead Redemption II also saw a delayed release on PC, coming over a year after it debuted on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

While the majority of Grand Theft Auto V players are on consoles, hence the priority with those versions, Rockstar Games allegedly spent $2 billion on the budget for its sequel. If that figure is anywhere close to true, it would make sense that they would seek to tap into another user base as quickly as possible. The online portion of the game will also not be available at launch, but Twitch chief executive officer Dan Clancy indicated that he’s heard it’s expected to arrive sometime “next year,” per an interview with Bloomberg at Tokyo Game Show.

In the lead-up to the release of the game, Rockstar Games has been teasing some of the original music set to be included on its official soundtrack. Most recently, they’ve shared original tracks from Cardi B and Fuerza Regida, while they’ve also released songs from Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, and more.

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