Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'

Just days after Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Dave Portnoy’s blunt take on their relationship is making the rounds.
The Barstool Sports founder weighed in during a recent episode of Wake Up Barstool, discussing the celebrity guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. As photos from the event flashed on screen, the conversation turned to Wilson and Ciara, prompting Portnoy to offer an unfiltered assessment of the retired quarterback.
"Ciara's one of the most stunning women in the world, he's a zero," Portnoy said. "I don't know how that couple works."
When one of his co-hosts pushed back, saying Wilson looked "bad ass" in his tuxedo at the wedding, Portnoy doubled down. "Yeah, until he opens his mouth," he replied.
The remarks came less than a week after Ciara publicly celebrated her and Wilson's milestone anniversary with a tribute on Instagram. Looking back on their decade together, the singer wrote, "Since the first day we met…we haven't stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!"
She added, "I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again!"
The anniversary followed another major turning point for Wilson. Earlier this summer, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback officially retired from the NFL after a 14-year career that included 10 Pro Bowl selections, a championship with the Seattle Seahawks, and nearly 47,000 passing yards.
Rather than accept an offer from the New York Jets to continue playing as a backup, Wilson opted to begin a broadcasting career with CBS Sports.
In recent weeks, Wilson has also spoke candidly about his relationship with Ciara. During an appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, he recalled praying over a list of qualities he wanted in a wife before meeting the Grammy winner just days later. Ciara, meanwhile, said on the podcast that Wilson's support has made her "feel holistically like a better woman."
Whether that explanation satisfies Portnoy is another question.