Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'

Just days after Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Dave Portnoy’s blunt take on their relationship is making the rounds. The Barstool Sports founder weighed in during a recent episode of Wake Up Barstool, discussing the celebrity guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. As photos from the event flashed on screen, the conversation turned to Wilson and Ciara, prompting Portnoy to offer an unfiltered assessment of the retired quarterback. "Ciara's one of the most stunning women in the world, he's a zero," Portnoy said. "I don't know how that couple works."

In recent weeks, Wilson has also spoke candidly about his relationship with Ciara. During an appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, he recalled praying over a list of qualities he wanted in a wife before meeting the Grammy winner just days later. Ciara, meanwhile, said on the podcast that Wilson's support has made her "feel holistically like a better woman." Whether that explanation satisfies Portnoy is another question.