Russell Wilson Reveals the Simple Rule Behind His 10-Year Marriage to Ciara

Wilson’s reflections come as he retires from the NFL after 14 seasons and moves into a broadcasting role with CBS’s The NFL Today, with Ciara publicly celebrating his next chapter.

Ciara marked the milestone with an Instagram tribute praising their decade of laughing, dancing, dating, and praying together, saying she would "say Yes all over again."

Russell Wilson says the secret to his 10-year marriage with Ciara is "a lot of praying and just a lot of love," as they celebrate their anniversary with a beach vacation in St. Barts and raise their blended family of four kids.

Russell Wilson is pulling back the curtain on what has kept his marriage to Ciara strong for a decade—and, according to the former NFL quarterback, it starts with faith. Fresh off celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Wilson shared the couple's relationship philosophy during an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, telling People that the foundation of their marriage is surprisingly simple. "A lot of praying and just a lot of love," Wilson said. "We have four amazing kids. I'm trying to see if she'll let me have a fifth."