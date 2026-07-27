Russell Wilson Reveals the Simple Rule Behind His 10-Year Marriage to Ciara

Key Takeaways
- Russell Wilson says the secret to his 10-year marriage with Ciara is "a lot of praying and just a lot of love," as they celebrate their anniversary with a beach vacation in St. Barts and raise their blended family of four kids.
- Ciara marked the milestone with an Instagram tribute praising their decade of laughing, dancing, dating, and praying together, saying she would "say Yes all over again."
- Wilson’s reflections come as he retires from the NFL after 14 seasons and moves into a broadcasting role with CBS’s The NFL Today, with Ciara publicly celebrating his next chapter.
Russell Wilson is pulling back the curtain on what has kept his marriage to Ciara strong for a decade—and, according to the former NFL quarterback, it starts with faith.
Fresh off celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Wilson shared the couple's relationship philosophy during an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, telling People that the foundation of their marriage is surprisingly simple. "A lot of praying and just a lot of love," Wilson said. "We have four amazing kids. I'm trying to see if she'll let me have a fifth."
The couple recently marked the milestone with a tropical getaway, and Wilson didn't hesitate when asked how they celebrated. "We had a good time. Vacation on the beach, St. Barts, baby," he said, before reflecting on the milestone. "Ten years, it's been amazing."
The couple has been reshaping their personal life, recently relisting their custom-built Rancho Santa Fe estate for $45 million after reducing the asking price by $10 million earlier this summer.
Even with those transitions, Wilson made it clear that family remains at the center of everything. He and Ciara share three children together—daughter Sienna, son Win, and daughter Amora—while Wilson has also embraced his role as stepfather to Ciara's eldest son, Future Zahir.
Ciara publicly celebrated the couple’s anniversary earlier this month with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that offered fans a glimpse of their vacation together. Alongside videos of herself practicing her golf swing on a yacht while Wilson cheered her on, she reflected on the decade they've spent together.
"Since the first day we met…we haven't stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives!" she wrote. "I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again."
Wilson’s comments arrive during a year of major change. In June, he officially retired from the NFL after a 14-season career that included a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks and a final stint with the New York Giants. He has since transitioned into broadcasting, joining CBS's The NFL Today as an analyst.
After he announced his retirement in June with an Instagram video highlighting both his football journey and family life, Ciara celebrated the milestone in the comments.
"The best in the world!" she wrote. "There's only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much."