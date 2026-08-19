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NBA YoungBoy Says He Flushed Drugs Down Toilet, Wants to Stay Sober for 6 Months

The rapper shared the candid moment on his Instagram Story overnight, revealing he resisted the urge to use and is now setting a six-month sobriety goal.

NBA Youngboy in a black outfit and leather coat stands confidently in front of a building with boarded windows, under dramatic lighting.
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy is challenging himself to stay sober for six months after revealing he recently resisted the urge to get high.

The Baton Rouge rapper shared a candid update on his Instagram Stories this week, telling followers that he had drugs in his possession the previous night but ultimately decided to get rid of them instead of using them.

“I wanted to get high last night I just flushed the shit down the toilet,” YoungBoy wrote. “I’m trying to see if I really can make it to 6 months.”

The admission marks the latest instance of YoungBoy publicly discussing his relationship with drugs and sobriety. The 26-year-old has been open about his substance use in the past, including during the years he spent on house arrest in Utah.

In 2023, YoungBoy spoke about his drug use while discussing his mental health and later revealed that he had entered a rehabilitation program. The following year, his substance use became part of the legal proceedings surrounding his federal cases.

YoungBoy did not specify what substance he flushed or say how far along he currently is toward his six-month goal. The sobriety update came alongside another message from YoungBoy teasing what’s next musically.

“Hope yall ready for my album,” he wrote in a separate Instagram Story. “This when we seperate this and that.”

YoungBoy did not provide a title or release date for the project in the posts.

The messages arrive as the rapper enters another new phase of his life. YoungBoy recently revealed that he has relocated to South Korea and doesn’t intend to move back to the United States. During an appearance on Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts podcast, he praised his new home for being “very safe” and “very clean.”

The move follows several major changes for YoungBoy over the past year. After serving time on federal weapons charges, he was released from prison in March 2025 and later received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump that May.

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