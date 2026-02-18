Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Says He Only Tried Therapy Once: ‘The Therapist Asked Me If I Was on Drugs’

The English actor shares why the experience left him feeling misunderstood.

Robert Pattinson at an event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, standing in front of a dark background with large letters.
Image via Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is looking back on the one and only time he tried therapy, and why it did not exactly go as planned.

In a newly-published conversation with his The Drama co-star Zendaya for Interview Mag, the actors spent some time joking about how hard it is to articulate their thoughts, with the English actor repeatedly circling back to his own difficulty expressing himself.

“I was listening to a podcast yesterday with a director, and when I hear someone who’s eloquent, it makes me really angry,” Pattinson, 39, admitted. “I felt inspired by thinking that eloquence is a kind of classist act. I was like, there’s something honest about not being able to express yourself. It’s proletarian to not be able to say anything.”

That anxiety about communication culminates in his blunt admission about therapy.

"I went to therapy once and the therapist asked me if I was on drugs because they couldn't understand what I was talking about. I was like, ‘I'm trying my best.’"

Laughing at himself, he added, “I thought I was going somewhere. I got on the boat and I was like— … ‘I want to get off now!’"

Elsewhere in the conversation, he spoke to Zendaya about feeling worried following his breakthrough role in the Twilight film series.

Pattinson, who played vampire Edward Cullen in the five Twilight films from 2008 to 2012 opposite Kristen Stewart (who he once dated), was catapulted into the limelight.

“When I was doing Twilight, there was such a cultural pushback against it, almost simultaneous to its success, so I kind of had to ride both things,” Pattinson told Zendaya. “I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well.”

“I didn’t want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me,” he continued. “It was also interesting getting famous off of playing a part—people thought I was that character in the beginning.”

Pattinson added, “Also, I wasn’t precious about that identity because it wasn’t my identity to begin with. It’s interesting to use the public perception of you as part of your character development, because you’re like, ‘I assume at least a few people in the audience are going to be expecting this,’ so you can make it more dramatic. But at the same time, you never really know what people are thinking.”

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