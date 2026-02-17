Video Shows Shia LaBeouf Getting Punched in NOLA: 'We're Gonna Beat the F**k Out of You, Boy'

A new video published by TMZ of the actor’s time in New Orleans during Mardi Gras shows the Megalopolis star attempting to stand up after being knocked to the ground. A man tells the entertainer to stay down. As he tries to get on his feet, LaBeouf is punched in the face.

Footage from a recent altercation that involved Shia LaBeouf shows the actor being punched at least twice before police arrival.

Another clip shows LaBeouf in the ambulance, which transported him to the hospital before he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

As previously reported, the 39-year-old was arrested around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday (February 17) after police responded to an incident on the 1400 block of Royal Street in New Orleans. It was during the incident that two male victims were assaulted. LaBeouf reportedly left the scene at one point before returning and “acting even more aggressive,” according to police.

“Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business,” police told Complex. “A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times.”

A police rep says that “multiple people” attempted to hold down the actor. “He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave, but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body,” the statement continued. “LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person, punching him in the nose. LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived.”