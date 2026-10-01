Rachaad White has been one of the more popular fantasy football adds early in the season as he is getting around 7-8 carries per game, and 2-3 receiving targets per game. White is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, however, as Commanders fans and fantasy football owners monitor the situation.
Below, we will dish out a White injury update and project whether or not the RB will play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Rachaad White injury update: When will Commanders RB return?
White suffered a shoulder injury last week, but he did travel with the Commanders to London. The former Buccaneers running back received treatment on the shoulder Wednesday, but he has not yet practiced this week.
Typically, players who do not practice on Thursday do not play in the game on Sunday, although White may be an exception to the loose rule. The fact that White did travel with the team across the pond is reason to believe that there is still a decent chance that he could suit up against the Colts.
Washington left two of its banged-up starters at home this week, as guard Sam Cosmi and safety Nick Cross did not travel with the team to London.
If White is not able to play in Week 4 against the Colts, he should be ready to go Week 5 against the Giants as this is not expected to be a longterm injury.
Here is a look at the Commanders’ upcoming schedule.
- Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Colts vs. Commanders
- Week 5 Sunday, October 11: Giants at Commanders
- Week 6 Monday, October 19: Commanders at 49ers
- Week 7 Sunday, October 26: Bye Week
- Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Eagles at Commanders
Rachaad White fantasy football stock
White had a fantasy football ADP of No. 121 overall at FantasyPros this summer. This placed him around RB41.
The former Arizona State star has had a decent start to his Commanders career.
In Week 1 against the Eagles, White had 7 carries for 22 yards and 2 catches for 5 yards. In Week 2 against the Cowboys, the RB had 7 carries for 43 yards and 6 catches for 40 yards. This past Sunday against the Seahawks, White had 8 carries for 35 yards and 1 catch for 6 yards.
White is currently rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Commanders odds
The Commanders are +3.5 underdogs at Fanatics Sportsbook for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. The game has a total of 47.5.
Washington is currently 1-2 on the season and has longshot Super Bowl odds of +7500. The Commanders currently have a projected win total of 7.5, with juice on the Under.
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