Rachaad White has been one of the more popular fantasy football adds early in the season as he is getting around 7-8 carries per game, and 2-3 receiving targets per game. White is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, however, as Commanders fans and fantasy football owners monitor the situation.

Below, we will dish out a White injury update and project whether or not the RB will play this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Rachaad White injury update: When will Commanders RB return?

White suffered a shoulder injury last week, but he did travel with the Commanders to London. The former Buccaneers running back received treatment on the shoulder Wednesday, but he has not yet practiced this week.

Typically, players who do not practice on Thursday do not play in the game on Sunday, although White may be an exception to the loose rule. The fact that White did travel with the team across the pond is reason to believe that there is still a decent chance that he could suit up against the Colts.

Washington left two of its banged-up starters at home this week, as guard Sam Cosmi and safety Nick Cross did not travel with the team to London.