Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Is Finally Available in Canada

Drake is bringing another one of his ventures home. The Toronto rapper’s Better World Fragrance House has officially launched in Canada, with two of the brand’s Eau de Parfums now available exclusively at Sephora Canada.
The Canadian debut includes Summer Mink, Drake’s first traditional Eau de Parfum, as well as Cloudar, the newest fragrance from Better World Fragrance House. Both were created in collaboration with perfumer Michael Carby, who has worked with Drake on the fragrance project for years.
Drake launched Better World Fragrance House back in 2021, initially taking a slightly unconventional route into the fragrance world with a collection of scented candles. Among them was Carby Musk, a fragrance reportedly based on Drake’s own personal scent and described by the brand at the time as the fragrance the rapper actually wears.
The company has expanded considerably since then, eventually moving from candles and home fragrance into scents designed to be worn.
Summer Mink marked a major step in that evolution when it debuted earlier this year. The amber woody fragrance takes its name from the contradiction of wearing mink during the summer, an idea that carries into the scent itself. Warm, creamy notes are paired with cooler spices and bright citrus, creating what the brand describes as a fragrance built around a yin-yang philosophy.
Then there’s Cloudar, the newest addition to the lineup. The woody aromatic fragrance similarly plays with contrasts, moving from a fresh opening into a textured floral heart before settling into a smooth base. Like Summer Mink, it was developed with Carby and comes housed in Better World Fragrance House’s distinctive spherical bottle, although Cloudar gets a cream-coloured matte treatment meant to reflect its soft, cloud-like character.
The launch also gives Canadian Drake fans easier access to a brand that, despite being founded by one of Toronto’s most famous exports, hasn’t previously had an official retail presence in his home country.
Better World Fragrance House is one of several ventures Drake has pursued outside of music, alongside his OVO fashion and lifestyle empire and a growing list of collaborations and investments across entertainment, hospitality and beyond. Fragrance, however, has been a recurring interest for the rapper, with scent references appearing throughout his music and personal aesthetic long before Better World Fragrance House arrived.
Summer Mink and Cloudar are available now at select Sephora locations across Canada and online at Sephora.ca.