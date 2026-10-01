Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Is Finally Available in Canada

Drake is bringing another one of his ventures home. The Toronto rapper’s Better World Fragrance House has officially launched in Canada, with two of the brand’s Eau de Parfums now available exclusively at Sephora Canada.

The Canadian debut includes Summer Mink, Drake’s first traditional Eau de Parfum, as well as Cloudar, the newest fragrance from Better World Fragrance House. Both were created in collaboration with perfumer Michael Carby, who has worked with Drake on the fragrance project for years.

Drake launched Better World Fragrance House back in 2021, initially taking a slightly unconventional route into the fragrance world with a collection of scented candles. Among them was Carby Musk, a fragrance reportedly based on Drake’s own personal scent and described by the brand at the time as the fragrance the rapper actually wears.

The company has expanded considerably since then, eventually moving from candles and home fragrance into scents designed to be worn.

Summer Mink marked a major step in that evolution when it debuted earlier this year. The amber woody fragrance takes its name from the contradiction of wearing mink during the summer, an idea that carries into the scent itself. Warm, creamy notes are paired with cooler spices and bright citrus, creating what the brand describes as a fragrance built around a yin-yang philosophy.