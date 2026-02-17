Robert Pattinson Remembers Worrying About 'Twilight' Success: 'People Thought I Was That Character'

Robert Pattinson felt like his individuality was overlooked while playing Edward Cullen in the wildly successful Twilight series.

The actor spoke to Zendaya, his costar in upcoming A24 movie The Drama in a new story for for Interview Mag, where he recalled his time in the five-part Twilight series. The English actor played Cullen, a vampire, opposite Kristen Stewart (who he previously dated), who played protagonist Bella Swan.

Due to the series being an adaptation of the popular novels written by Stephanie Meyer and having a massive teen fan base, Twilight was a cultural phenomenon during the early 2010s. But Pattinson’s portrayal of Cullen nearly defined him before he transitioned into independent films and later back into major commercial roles like 2022 action flick The Batman.

“When I was doing Twilight, there was such a cultural pushback against it, almost simultaneous to its success, so I kind of had to ride both things,” Pattinson told Zendaya. “I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well.”