Latin music is in the middle of a global peak, and its biggest names are putting as much care into their merch and vinyl as the music itself. This selection pulls together some of the genre's marquee artists, spanning apparel from J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Feid, and Alvaro Diaz alongside a run of collectible colored vinyl in finishes like Dragon Fruit Pink, Pumpkin Spice, and holographic. Several pieces are Complex exclusives, including Karol G's Tropicoqueta pressing and a limited Complex x Ivan Cornejo tee. Here is the best Latin merch and vinyl available on Complex right now.
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I Love Latinas Stone Washed Cap
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop Latin → I Love Latinas Stone Washed Cap on Complex
J Balvin has spent the last decade as one of reggaeton's biggest global stars, and this cap belongs to the official merch run for Mixteip, the album he released in 2025. The front carries an "I LOVE LATINAS" graphic printed with a cracked effect that gives it an aged look. The whole cap is stone washed blue, so the print and the base share the same worn finish.
J Balvin Colores - 2LP Picture Disc
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop Latin → J Balvin Colores - 2LP Picture Disc on Complex
J Balvin's 2020 album "Colores" runs on a single conceit: all ten tracks are named after colors, from "Amarillo" and "Azul" through "Arcoiris" and "Blanco." Takashi Murakami handled the artwork for that project, and this limited edition set spreads it across two picture discs instead of standard black vinyl. The pressing comes from the Universal Music Latin Official Store.
Il Capo Noir Tee Shirt - Washed Black
Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Il Capo Noir Tee Shirt - Washed Black on Complex
Cosa Nuestra is the collection Rauw Alejandro built with Complex, and its graphics pull from the music at the heart of the project. This Il Capo version carries printed artwork on both the front and the back, set on a washed black body. The wash gives the base a faded finish that the prints sit against rather than pop off.
Cosa Nuestra Capítulo 0 - Vinyl 2LP
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Cosa Nuestra Capítulo 0 - Vinyl 2LP on Complex
Rauw Alejandro released "Cosa Nuestra Capítulo 0" in 2025, the next chapter in the Cosa Nuestra project he has built out across music and merch. The album gets a double LP pressing here, spread over two records on standard black vinyl. "Santa," "Carita Lina," "CONTRABANDO," and "Buenos Términos" are among the tracks included on the set, which comes through the Rauw Alejandro Store.
FERXXO VOL X : Sagrado 2LP Vinyl
Price: $37
How To Buy: Shop Latin → FERXXO VOL X : Sagrado 2LP Vinyl on Complex
Feid built FERXXO VOL X: SAGRADO as a marker for the ten-year anniversary of his career, and the album arrived on June 8, 2025. He wrote, produced, and mixed all 17 of its tracks himself. The sequence is structured as a journey through a single day in his life, and this Universal Music Latin pressing spreads those songs across two records.
Sixdo 1LP Holographic Vinyl
Price: $46
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Sixdo 1LP Holographic Vinyl on Complex
Feid's 2022 album "Sixdo" ran on collaborations with reggaeton acts who came up before him, pulling in Zion y Lennox and Jory Boy. Both features are written straight into the song titles, "La Pasamos CXBRXN Con Zion y Lennox" and "HOOKIA Con Jory Boy." This limited edition presses the album onto a single holographic disc rather than black vinyl. The record comes through the Feid Official Store.
Complex x Ivan Cornejo MIRADA Tee
Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Complex x Ivan Cornejo MIRADA Tee on Complex
Ivan Cornejo's MIRADA is the entire design brief for this Complex collaboration. The album's cover art prints across the front of the shirt, and the full tracklist runs down the back, so the record's packaging carries over onto the body. The limited edition run was produced in association with Interscope Records, the label behind the album.
Ivan Cornejo "MIRADA" LP (Pumpkin Spice Vinyl)
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Ivan Cornejo "MIRADA" LP (Pumpkin Spice Vinyl) on Complex
Ivan Cornejo is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter and one of sad sierreño's breakout stars, and "MIRADA," released in 2024, is the album where he stretched that sound. Its 12 tracks hold onto his sierreño roots while drifting into hazy, alternative-rock territory. This is the deluxe version of the record, pressed as a limited edition on Pumpkin Spice vinyl and released through Interscope Records.
Felicilandia 3 Year Anniversary Hoodie
Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Felicilandia 3 Year Anniversary Hoodie on Complex
Puerto Rican rapper Alvaro Diaz has built Felicilandia into a full visual world, one that the merch has carried on well past the album itself. This hoodie arrived through the Alvaro Diaz Official Store to mark three years since the record, and it puts an anniversary version of the Coco design across the front. The back keeps things to one element, a large number 3 counting the years.
Alvaro Diaz Felicilandia 2LP Vinyl
Price: $37
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Alvaro Diaz Felicilandia 2LP Vinyl on Complex
Alvaro Diaz brought a deep bench to "Felicilandia" in 2021, with Rauw Alejandro, Feid, Tainy, Sebastián Yatra, and Rawayana all turning up across the record. The album moves between trap, reggaeton, and alternative sounds, and it was billed as an anthem for dreamers. This edition spreads those songs over two records pressed on blue and green vinyl, and it comes through the Alvaro Diaz Official Store.
Karol G Tropicoqueta Trucker
Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Karol G Tropicoqueta Trucker on Complex
Karol G released this Complex Exclusive trucker through her official store to mark her album "Tropicoqueta," and the record's title does all the design work here. A hot-pink script wordmark runs across the front panel, sitting above a stylized illustration of two round shapes crowned with a hibiscus-like bloom. The build stays classic trucker, with a white foam front panel set against a yellow mesh back.
Karol G: Tropicoqueta (Complex Exclusive Dragon Fruit Pink 2LP Vinyl)
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop Latin → Karol G: Tropicoqueta (Complex Exclusive Dragon Fruit Pink 2LP Vinyl) on Complex
Karol G built her fifth studio album as a tribute to the sounds that shaped her and a love letter to her Latin community. The guest list reflects that range, with Marco Antonio Solís on "Coleccionando Heridas," Manu Chao on "Viajando Por El Mundo," and turns from Greeicy and Mariah Angeliq elsewhere on the record. This edition spreads the tracklist across four sides, pressed exclusively for Complex on vivid dragon fruit pink discs.
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