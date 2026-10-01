Latin music is in the middle of a global peak, and its biggest names are putting as much care into their merch and vinyl as the music itself. This selection pulls together some of the genre's marquee artists, spanning apparel from J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Feid, and Alvaro Diaz alongside a run of collectible colored vinyl in finishes like Dragon Fruit Pink, Pumpkin Spice, and holographic. Several pieces are Complex exclusives, including Karol G's Tropicoqueta pressing and a limited Complex x Ivan Cornejo tee. Here is the best Latin merch and vinyl available on Complex right now.

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