Ray J on Dating Princess Love While Being Friends With Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Loved Her, He Didn’t’

Ray J doesn’t mind playing matchmaker with his friends— even if that means setting his friend up with a girl he likes.
The 43-year-old singer sat down with Shannon Sharpe, 55, for Wednesday’s episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed relationships, loyalty, and friendships.
In the context of Ray J’s past relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife Princess Love, 39, and 47-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sharpe asked Ray J how he would handle a situation where a friend is interested in a girl he likes.
“I'm just now back on the market, so I ain't been out here that long,” said the “One Wish” singer at the 1:55:04 mark. “I don't know what I would do now because I haven't been out there. That, plus I still love Princess. But I don't give a fuck, I don't give no shits who she been with.”
Ray J revealed that he met Princess through Mayweather, and their relationship began when she was still romantically involved with the boxer.
“It was weird because I really liked her and she was still kind of like in a situation with P.B. (Mayweather’s nickname),” said Ray J, before adding that he set Mayweather up with two of the women who were supposed to be his love interests on the For the Love of Ray J reality show in 2009. He didn’t specify who those women were.
The singer explained that, back then, he believed in being honest and open in friendships, even when it came to romantic interests. He described a culture of not holding grudges if someone else shows interest in a person he likes.
“If she like me, and you in a relationship with your baby mama, you got your main girl, you got all this — and then you like Princess too but you ain't super locked in, and we want to be locked in? Congratulate and celebrate with us,” Ray J added.
However, Ray J explained that while he had no problem with Floyd dating women he was interested in, it seems the same respect wasn’t reciprocated and ultimately strained their friendship.
“I've seen him out and it's all love,” Ray J explained of his “cordial” relationship with Mayweather. “I don't have any issues and he doesn't either, but our friendship is not there no more. Not that he gives a fuck.”
“Well then, why would you do it?” asked Sharpe about pursuing Princess.
“Because I loved her,” countered Ray J. “He didn’t love her.”
Ray J reflected on the past and expressed hope that someday his relationship with Mayweather can be fully mended.
“I got nothing but love for [Floyd], and that's so long ago I'm sure he's good now,” said Ray J. “I'm sure if we sat down and talk, we'll probably be super cool now, and I'm sure that that might happen after this interview right because— motherfucker, everybody watch your shit.”
Ray J and Princess Love announced their decision to divorce for the fourth time in February over irreconcilable differences. The couple married in 2016 after dating for four years and share children Melody, five, and Epik, four. Their relationship’s turmoil played out in the headlines, with divorce filings in 2019, 2020, and 2021.