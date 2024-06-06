Ray J on Dating Princess Love While Being Friends With Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Loved Her, He Didn’t’

“If she like me, and you in a relationship with your baby mama, you got your main girl, you got all this — and then you like Princess too but you ain't super locked in, and we want to be locked in? Congratulate and celebrate with us,” Ray J added.

However, Ray J explained that while he had no problem with Floyd dating women he was interested in, it seems the same respect wasn’t reciprocated and ultimately strained their friendship.

“I've seen him out and it's all love,” Ray J explained of his “cordial” relationship with Mayweather. “I don't have any issues and he doesn't either, but our friendship is not there no more. Not that he gives a fuck.”

“Well then, why would you do it?” asked Sharpe about pursuing Princess.

“Because I loved her,” countered Ray J. “He didn’t love her.”

Ray J reflected on the past and expressed hope that someday his relationship with Mayweather can be fully mended.

“I got nothing but love for [Floyd], and that's so long ago I'm sure he's good now,” said Ray J. “I'm sure if we sat down and talk, we'll probably be super cool now, and I'm sure that that might happen after this interview right because— motherfucker, everybody watch your shit.”