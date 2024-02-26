Ray J and Princess Love File for Divorce for Fourth Time

She continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

TMZ reports that Princess filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles County. This is the fourth time the couple has sought out divorce. The last time was in October 2021, which RJ initiated, later dismissing the divorce in March 2023. Their previous filing, in late 2020, was also from him, though he called it off six months later. Princess was the first to file for separation in May 2020. Each time, they squashed any misunderstandings and remained together.

This time seems different though, particularly due to Princess’ IG post. It’s unclear what she’s seeking in her divorce filing, though, according to the outlet, she does mention that kids are involved and that their finances have to be sorted.

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016 and share two children: a daughter named Melody and a son named Epik. The couple’s marital issues were front and center in the reality show, Love & Hip-Hop, where they dealt with multiple scandals.