'Family Matters' Actor Darius McCrary’s Raunchy Video With OnlyFans Model Sparks Carl Winslow Jokes

Family Matters actor Darius McCrary, who famously portrayed Eddie Winslow on the beloved sitcom, has gone viral after OnlyFans model and former Love and Hip Hop: New York star Sidney Starr shared an intimate clip in which he's featured

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, May 14, the self-proclaimed "transgender diva" shared a clip of her alongside McCrary. In the video, he is seen grinding on her as she dances along to Tank's "When We." They eventually kiss in the short clip, which she used to promote her OnlyFans. "Y’all wanna see what happens next with me and me Eddie Winslow?? Subscribe to my onlyfans right now," she wrote alongside the video.

As reported by Jasmine Brand, the video is a behind-the-scenes clip from a 2021 photoshoot, which ignited dating rumors when the photos first surfaced online. In a post at the time, she wrote, "Here standing next to me is a seasoned legend Actor in this entertainment industry @dariusmccrary. A black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself…We are great friends and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human! No matter what!"

McCrary denied he was dating Starr and said they were just friends, but it's unclear if there's more to the clip that she teased on social media. Regardless, it was more than enough to inspire Family Matters fans to share some reactions to him trending.