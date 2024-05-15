'Family Matters' Actor Darius McCrary’s Raunchy Video With OnlyFans Model Sparks Carl Winslow Jokes

The clip appears to be from a 2021 photoshoot.

May 15, 2024
Man in layered attire with scarf posing at 'Strange Love' event backdrop
Unique Nicole via Getty Images
Man in layered attire with scarf posing at &#x27;Strange Love&#x27; event backdrop
Family Matters actor Darius McCrary, who famously portrayed Eddie Winslow on the beloved sitcom, has gone viral after OnlyFans model and former Love and Hip Hop: New York star Sidney Starr shared an intimate clip in which he's featured

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, May 14, the self-proclaimed "transgender diva" shared a clip of her alongside McCrary. In the video, he is seen grinding on her as she dances along to Tank's "When We." They eventually kiss in the short clip, which she used to promote her OnlyFans. "Y’all wanna see what happens next with me and me Eddie Winslow?? Subscribe to my onlyfans right now," she wrote alongside the video.

As reported by Jasmine Brand, the video is a behind-the-scenes clip from a 2021 photoshoot, which ignited dating rumors when the photos first surfaced online. In a post at the time, she wrote, "Here standing next to me is a seasoned legend Actor in this entertainment industry @dariusmccrary. A black heterosexual male actor who’s standing aside a controversial transgender woman like myself…We are great friends and this is a powerful movement we have made to let this be a lesson to the WORLD that we are all human! No matter what!"

McCrary denied he was dating Starr and said they were just friends, but it's unclear if there's more to the clip that she teased on social media. Regardless, it was more than enough to inspire Family Matters fans to share some reactions to him trending.

Laura after seeing a clip of Eddie Winslow & Sidney Starr promoting their Only fans pic.twitter.com/lxnO3RhM1a

— DJ Skillz (@RnBMaster) May 15, 2024
Eddie Winslow out here doing Onlyfans knowing damn well Harriet didn’t raise him like that pic.twitter.com/llNt1Ykq4G

— US 7 (@elenaisthegood) May 15, 2024
Eddie Winslow telling Carl Winslow that he’s leaving the police force to do Onlyfans full-time
pic.twitter.com/JpnuT5tuPe

— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) May 15, 2024
Eddie Winslow been freaky. This is nothing new. He has children by…..

And sat here years ago doing an interview saying he was the real superhead. He said he was the real eater in all his relationships so…

I just hate that this brought out y’all weird musty transphobic side pic.twitter.com/SNJGZKNMHY

— Bae-yoncé (@FliiestBiddy) May 15, 2024
Me: Why is Eddie Winslow trending?

*sees why*

oh... pic.twitter.com/iL17F5lOqO

— Thrasher Da Bull (@thrasherbull313) May 15, 2024
Me checking why Eddie Winslow is trending. pic.twitter.com/ovdTxkE55M

— 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 (@TheJazzyUte) May 15, 2024
Eddie Winslow fucking with Sidney Starr on her OnlyFans was not on my bingo card

2024 is really off the chain pic.twitter.com/tPCo7pBo0k

— I’mma Be A Naysayer For Life (@JTriplett0825) May 15, 2024
McCrary previously made headlines in December after he was arrested for failing to pay child support. The actor was arrested on Nov. 27 for a felony charge of not paying child support, with court documents stating that he had an outstanding payment due of $52,788.04 as of March 12, 2019. He pled not guilty at his arraignment and was forced to be monitored by a GPS device. He ran into child support issues in 2015, when he was arrested on a similar charge.

