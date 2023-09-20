Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Have Reportedly Been 'Hanging Out'

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly spending time together.

Sources connected to the pair told TMZ and People that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are strictly friends who have mutual acquaintances. The same source also said that Kim, 42, is open to finding love again with the right person but is not seriously dating anyone at this time.

The 30-year-old NFL superstar split with his model girlfriend Lauren Wood earlier this year. The former couple welcomed a son, Zydn, last February.

Although it’s not clear who Kim and Odell’s mutual friends are or how they met, TMZ reports that they may have crossed paths when he played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Kim reportedly went to a few games and took her son Saint to one for his birthday.

OBJ is now a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

Kardashian’s last known relationship was with actor and comedian Pete Davidson. It’s believed the two began dating in October 2021, just shortly after the two locked lips during a Saturday Night Live sketch where they played Aladdin and Jasmine. The couple broke up in August 2022 but bumped into each other earlier this year at the Met Gala.