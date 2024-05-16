Kel Mitchell Says Ex-Wife Got Pregnant by Multiple Men While They Were Married: 'Goofy, Still Stayed'

Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell shocked Club Shay Shay fans when, on the latest episode, he accused his ex-wife, Tyiesha Hampton, of having children out of wedlock when the two were still married.

Mitchell, who's been wed to his current wife, Asia Lee, since 2012, was married to Hampton from 1999 to 2005, and shared around the 1-hour mark of the video below that the marriage came about when she got pregnant with their first child, Lyric, in 1999. Before the birth of their son, Mitchell claims that Hampton had an abortion, but the child was with another man.

"So within that process, you are immediately married within a lie," Mitchell recounted. "It started at the beginning."

Adding that he "didn't have time to process" that the aborted child wasn't his, Mitchell also shared that Hampton "almost died within the pregnancy." However, Mitchell was pressured by Nickelodeon writers to return to the set, not giving him enough time to support his then-wife. But when Hampton became pregnant again, she allegedly revealed to Mitchell that the child wasn't his.