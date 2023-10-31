Odell Beckham Jr. and Son Recreate 'Big Daddy' Scene for Halloween

For Halloween, Odell Beckham Jr. and his son, Zydn, dressed as 'Big Daddy' characters Sonny and Julian, recreating an iconic scene from the 1999 comedy.

Oct 31, 2023
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for We The Best Foundation
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

Odell Beckham Jr. and his one-year-old son, Zydn, took on Halloween Big Daddy style.

The two recreated an iconic scene from the 1999 comedy, with protagonists Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) and his adopted son Julian McGrath (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) relieving themselves outside of a New York City restaurant. Sharing an uncanny resemblance to the Big Daddy characters, OBJ wore a long trench coat similar to Sandler's, while Zydn sported a denim and fishing hat ensemble like Sprouse.

Zydn, born February of last year, is OBJ's first child with former girlfriend, Lauren Wood. "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" OBJ wrote in an Instagram caption announcing Zydn's birth. "The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru (sic) me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n (sic) at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

@obj / Via Instagram: @obj
MovieClips (YouTube) / Via youtube.com

The costume makes OBJ's second Halloween look, following his hilarious take on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Booker was a recent guest on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, wearing an all-white outfit similar to OBJ's costume.

Twitter: @ClutchPoints

Complex (YouTube) / Via youtube.com

Apart from his Halloween stunts, OBJ was last rumored to be getting friendly with Kim Kardashian, as sources told TMZ and People last month that the two were spotted "hanging out."

Earlier this year, OBJ split from Wood, while Kardashian last dated comedian and actor Pete Davidson.


HalloweenHalloween CostumesComplex NewsOdell Beckham Jr.

