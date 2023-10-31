Odell Beckham Jr. and Son Recreate 'Big Daddy' Scene for Halloween

Odell Beckham Jr. and his one-year-old son, Zydn, took on Halloween Big Daddy style.

The two recreated an iconic scene from the 1999 comedy, with protagonists Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) and his adopted son Julian McGrath (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) relieving themselves outside of a New York City restaurant. Sharing an uncanny resemblance to the Big Daddy characters, OBJ wore a long trench coat similar to Sandler's, while Zydn sported a denim and fishing hat ensemble like Sprouse.

Zydn, born February of last year, is OBJ's first child with former girlfriend, Lauren Wood. "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" OBJ wrote in an Instagram caption announcing Zydn's birth. "The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru (sic) me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n (sic) at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."