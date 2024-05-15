'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Stars Open Up On Misconceptions And Making A Modern 'Apes' Movie

There’s no denying the profound impact the Planet of the Apes franchise has had on both cinema and modern entertainment. Since its inception in 1968, the massive IP has captivated audiences through its groundbreaking special effects, thought-provoking narratives, and poignant social commentary.

After seven years on the shelf, the storied universe is getting a fresh start with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, helmed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball. But with any major film franchise comes lofty expectations, not only to uphold the story’s rich and enduring legacy but also to exceed its predecessors.

“There was obviously a lot of pressure following Andy Serkis and the franchise itself,” says Owen Teague, who plays the lead ape, Noa, in the film. “But you can't really think about that too much.”

The 10th entry into the franchise marks a new start following the Caesar era, with a host of young talent breathing fresh life into the world of Apes. It’s a new world and a new story, full of entirely new adventures to embark upon.

“The two central characters are young, which I think adds a whole different feel and is a whole different journey,” Freya Allan, who plays the lead human Mae, tells Complex. “It's almost like a coming-of-age story, which we haven't really had.”

It’s a markedly different world than the one fans are familiar with, but that hasn’t seemed to faze moviegoers. In its debut, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes secured the third biggest domestic opening weekend of the year ($56.5M), behind only Dune: Part Two ($81.5M) and Kung Fu Panda 4 ($58.3M).

We caught up with the stars of the film to talk about the misconceptions surrounding their work and the franchise, working with Andy Serkis, adding to the Apes legacy, and much more.

(This interview has been edited in length for clarity.)