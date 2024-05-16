Olivia Munn Says She Documented Cancer Journey to Show Son She 'Fought to Be Here'

Olivia Munn needed only one reason to document her challenging cancer battle: to show her 2-year-old son, Malcolm, that she "fought" for her life.

The actress, who shares her son with John Mulaney, spoke about her breast cancer diagnosis during a Good Morning America sitdown with anchor Michael Strahan recently. Around the 2-minute mark of the video below, Munn shared her biggest reason for documenting the journey via Instagram.

"Well, because if I didn’t make it, I wanted my son, when he got older, to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best," Munn said. "You want the people in your life–you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on right to know that you did everything you could to be here."

Earlier in the interview, Munn said that Malcolm was the first person she thought of upon hearing about her diagnosis. "I mean, honestly, I just thought of my baby," Munn said. "You know, cancer is the...that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."