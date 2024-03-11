Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Showing PDA at Post-Oscars Event Amid Dating Rumors

While Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. continue to evade gossip about their romance, the two were seen getting flirty at a post-Oscars party.

According to TMZ, the two attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party at the Chateau Marmot in Los Angeles, where they were spotted standing close while in conversation. In recorded footage from the interaction, Kardashian danced playfully before cupping Beckham Jr.'s face. The NFL star then joined Kardashian in an embrace, wrapping his hands around her waist before the camera panned away.

Earlier in the evening, the two were at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, seen on the red carpet taking pictures separately. Per Page Six, Kardashian and Beckham were seening leaving the party together.

Last month, TMZ reported that Kardashian and Beckham were also spotted at a Super Bowl event together in Vegas, but tried to be low-key despite being surrounded by other guests, including La La Anthony and Kardashian's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Rumors about Kardashian being linked to Beckham began swirling last fall, and according to a source, per Life & Style, the two "have moved from casual dating to being exclusive."

"Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling,” the insider added. "Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time."

In 2022, Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. After her relationship with West came to a close, Kardashian dated actor-comedian Pete Davidson, which lasted for nine months. Beckham, on the other hand, has a 2-year-old son, Zydn, with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.