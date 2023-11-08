Kim Kardashian Attends Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday Party Amid Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian kept a busy schedule on her latest trip to New York City and fueled some romance rumors along the way.
According to Cosmopolitan, the reality star was in attendance at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday where she presented Serena Williams with the Fashion Icon Award. She arrived to the award show donning a leather Chrome Hearts ensemble and a 90’s updo while accompanied by friend La La Anthony.
Later in the evening, she changed into a corset and reportedly headed over to Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party, leading to even more speculation that the two might be an item.
Despite rumors that the two are romantically involved, a source told TMZ and People in September that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and the SKIMS CEO are nothing more than friends.