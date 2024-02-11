Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham, Jr. Seen Hanging Out During Super Bowl Weekend Amid Dating Rumors

Various news outlets reported on the situation, including Us Weekly, which stated an insider claimed, "They're getting serious," and that "Odell's personality is much more private" while Kardashian is "more accustomed to the limelight."

US Weekly's source also stated the NFL star and Kardashian are "trying to figure out the next steps" in their relationship and that it "has been blossoming longer than people thought—for like a year."

Beckham, Jr. and Kardashian were first rumored to be a couple in September 2023, when the latter attended the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's birthday party last November. Kardashian has a thing for athletes, as she's dated former NFL players Reggie Bush and Miles Austin, as well as her ex-husband and retired NBA player Kris Humphries.

Kardashian was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022 and dated actor-comedian Pete Davidson from September 2021 to January 2023. Odell has a 23-month-old son, Zydn, which he shares with ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood.