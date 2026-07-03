Jennifer Aniston

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American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston, American actress, director, and producer, Courteney Cox and American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, Lisa Kudrow of the television comedy, Friend's pose for a portrait during an NBC Press Tour Party on January 9, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says the ‘Friends’ Writers Were ‘Mean’ to the Cast: ‘It Was Intense’

‘The guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney,’ she said.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Sandra Bullock is seen outside the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on on March 14, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock Joined Instagram and Is Already Teasing Her Famous Friends

She left a comment beneath a video of Jennifer Aniston doing Jason Bateman’s hair, saying, 'Me next mama? Going for a witchy look...'

Holly Riordan93 days ago
A man with gray hair and a beard stands beside Jennifer Aniston, who has long blonde hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis Opens Up About How They Began Dating

Jim Curtis is finally revealing how he and Jennifer Aniston’s romance officially began.

Helen Storms172 days ago
The cast of "Friends" sitting together: David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Was 'One of the Highlights' of Her Life

The actress got sentimental when rewatching some of the most beloved scenes of ‘Friends.'

Helen Storms337 days ago
Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston smiling together at an event, dressed in formal attire.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Matthew Perry’s Passing, Says She’s ‘Glad’ He’s ‘Out of That Pain'

Jennifer Aniston said her 'Friends' co-stars had been "mourning" Perry for "a long time" due to his addiction struggles.

Joe Price340 days ago
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Jennifer Aniston at an event, wearing a strapless, embellished dress, smiling with her hair down.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston and Rumored Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis Pack on the PDA While on Luxury Yacht

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Were Seen Getting Cozy While on a Yacht in Mallorca.

Helen Storms368 days ago
Khloé Kardashian with long blonde hair and sunglasses stands in front of a car at night, wearing a black outfit.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Tried the Salmon Sperm Facial

The procedure, which has been popular in South Korea for years, has also been tried by Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom, and Jennifer Aniston.

Alex Ocho483 days ago
Split image. Left: Jennifer Aniston. Right: Magazine cover with Aniston and Barack Obama.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Debunks Tabloid Rumor That She and Barack Obama Were ‘Obsessed’ With Each Other

The claim came from an August 2024 issue of 'In Touch Weekly' that claimed the actress and the former president made Michelle Obama feel "betrayed."

Alex Ocho651 days ago
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston
Pop Culture

Jon Hamm Wants to Star in a Romantic Comedy With Jennifer Aniston

Aniston previously announced she'd be open to it.

Trey Alston691 days ago
Jennifer Aniston in a sleeveless floral dress stands beside a man in a blue suit and tie speaking at a podium
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Truly Can’t Believe' JD Vance’s Resurfaced 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark

The 'Friends' alum says she hopes the VP hopeful's daughter doesn't "need to turn to IVF as a second option," because his policies are putting that at risk.

Trace William Cowen722 days ago
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Kim Kardashian is outdoors wearing a white crop top and black pants, accessorized with large dark sunglasses. She has long, straight hair. Trees and bushes are in the background
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says She Tried the Salmon Sperm Facial Jennifer Aniston Also Sampled

Kim told her mother Kris Jenner about the anti-aging procedure on the latest episode 'The Kardashians.'

Joe Price735 days ago
Jennifer Aniston wiping her eyes with a tissue on the left, and Matthew Perry smiling in a suit on the right
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Perry died last October at age 54.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
Pop Culture

'Friends' Cast Speaks Out for the First Time Since Matthew Perry's Death

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," wrote Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Jose Martinez990 days ago
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Apologizes to Jewish Community for Controversial Instagram Post: 'I Only Have Love in My Heart for Everyone'

After facing criticism on social media, Foxx is clarifying the meaning behind his controversial post and issued an apology.

Alex Ocho1077 days ago
Jennifer Aniston attends the Murder Mystery 2 Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Speaks on 'Whole Generation' of Younger 'Friends' Viewers Finding Show 'Offensive'

While promoting her new movie with Adam Sandler, 'Friends' veteran Jennifer Aniston suggested “you have to be very careful” not to offend with comedy.

Joe Price1205 days ago
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A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1276 days ago
Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston on Spending 'Years Protecting My Story About IVF' and Why Social Media Is 'Torture for Me'

Jennifer Aniston graces the new issue of 'Allure' and talks about spending "many years" trying to get pregnant, as well as her difficulties with social media.

Jose Martinez1345 days ago

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