LAPD and DEA Launch Criminal Investigation Into Matthew Perry’s Death

Multiple federal agencies are getting involved in the investigation behind Matthew Perry’s untimely death.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the USPS is assisting Los Angeles Police Department in a criminal investigation with the DEA by utilizing their mail-tracking capabilities to determine if the late Friends actor obtained drugs through the mail.

In the toxicology report, Perry’s death was attributed to “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Other contributing factors to his death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat pain and opioid use disorder per the National Library of Medicine.