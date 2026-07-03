Jack Black

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(L-R) Jack Black and Donald Glover.
Music

Jack Black Praises 'Genius' Donald Glover and Declares "Redbone" a Song 'for the Ages'

The actor even compared the 2016 hit to the Led Zeppelin classic, "Stairway to Heaven."

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
American actor Jack Black attends the world premiere of 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' at Minamiza Theater in Kyoto on March 28, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jack Black Says He Wants In on a Live-Action ‘Yakuza’ Adaptation

'I'm going to throw my hat in that ring,' Black said. 'Sega, give me a jingle.'

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
The Rock, Jack Black, & Kevin Hart to Begin Filming New 'Jumanji' Movie in November
Pop Culture

The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie

The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo279 days ago
Split image of Jack Black, and LeBron James from the viral "our ball" moment.
Sports

Watch Jack Black Hilariously Recreate LeBron’s ‘Our Ball’ Moment

A mic’d up James just wanted to tell the referees that it was "our ball." The rest is history.

Jose Martinez450 days ago
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Man in a black tank top and green hat holding a chicken in a movie theater, with text: "Bringing a real chicken into the Minecraft movie."
Pop Culture

A Minecraft Movie’ Screening Ends in Chaos After Attendee Shows Up With Live Chicken

The viral "chicken jockey" moment in the film had one fan taking things a step too far.

Alex Ocho463 days ago
Rowdy Minecraft Movie Fans
Pop Culture

‘Minecraft Movie’ Screening Leads to Police Being Called After ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend Goes Haywire

If you thought fans singing along to 'Wicked' were annoying, just wait until you hear a theater full of teenage boys yelling "Chicken jockey!"

Alex Ocho467 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

The Broadway singer and actor was visibly unamused when Bella Ramsey made the joke.

tara mahadevan914 days ago
Merged photo of Lizzo and Jack Black.
Pop Culture

Lizzo and Jack Black Make Surprise Appearance Together on ‘The Mandalorian' (UPDATE)

'The Mandalorian' fans got a surprise this week when Lizzo and Jack Black showed up. 'Back to the Future' icon Christopher Lloyd also made an appearance.

Jose Martinez1199 days ago
Super Mario Brothers movie poster is pictured
Pop Culture

Watch the World Premiere of New 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer

Chris Pratty voices Mario in the upcoming animated film, which is due next April and follows a prior live-action adaptation released in 1993.

Trace William Cowen1380 days ago
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Photograph of Golf Wang and Oxcart design
Style

Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly Reveal Collection for NASA Artemis Broadcast

Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly have partnered to create the wardrobe for the NASA Artemis broadcast, which will be worn by on-air commentators.

tara mahadevan1414 days ago
photo of Ice Cube on the Mic
Music

Ice Cube Reportedly Leaves ‘Oh Hell No’ Comedy—A $9 Million Payday—After Refusing COVID Vaccine

Ice Cube has reportedly left Sony's comedy 'Oh Hell No' with Jack Black. Producers allegedly asked the rapper to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and he refused.

tara mahadevan1722 days ago
Chris Pratt
Pop Culture

Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Casts Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, and More

The animated film is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2022. Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan Michael-Key, and Anya Taylor-Joy have also been cast.

Joshua Espinoza1758 days ago
Jack Black
Pop Culture

Jack Black in Discussions to Star in Sony Comedy 'Oh Hell No' Along With Ice Cube

Jack Black is in discussions to star in a new Sony comedy 'Oh Hell No,' along with Ice Cube. The film will be helmed by the director of Netflix's 'Bad Trip.'

Gavin Evans1859 days ago
school-of-rock-kevin-clark-dead
Pop Culture

'School of Rock' Star, Kevin Clark, Dead at 32

Clark starred in the 2003 film as child drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones. He was reportedly killed early Wednesday after a motorist struck him on his bike.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
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Jack Black flashin his stummy
Music

Jack Black Makes His TikTok Debut as a Shirtless Dancing Cowboy

When he is needed most, Jack Black has joined the world of TikTok.

Joe Price2299 days ago
jumanji
Pop Culture

See the Rock and Kevin Hart Back at It in the Final Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Before it hits theaters on Dec. 13, Sony has shared the final trailer for 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'

Joe Price2452 days ago

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