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From Rom-Coms to classic, tear-jerking love stories, grab the remote and the one you love most to enjoy any of the best romantic movies streaming on Netflix.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
A Look Inside Kevin Hart’s Insane Fitness Experiment With Chance the Rapper, Khloe Kardashian and More
Don’t call it a comeback, but just a few months removed from a rough ending to 2017, Kevin Hart’s career has never looked better. The comedian is set to go on the Irresponsible tour, launch two new shows, as well as getting the green light on his animated series, "Lil Kev."Aaron C. Mansfield
Nearly 15 years later, the kids from 'School of Rock' are all grown up and looking back at the film that changed their lives.Aubrey Page
Independent film's most intriguing new projects are about to turn Austin, Texas, into a cinephile's fantasy land. Here are 25 reasons why.MattBarone