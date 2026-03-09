'The Simpsons' Producers Tease 'Hit & Run' Game Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Fans of The Simpsons: Hit & Run may have to dust off the old GameCube for this bit of news. While celebrating the milestone 800th episode of the beloved animated series, executive producer Matt Selman signaled that the cult-classic game could return one day, offering a simple message to longtime supporters: “Never say never.”

Selman addressed the enduring demand for a revival while reflecting on the franchise’s cultural legacy. Although no project is currently confirmed, he acknowledged the consistent enthusiasm surrounding the 2003 title. The original The Simpsons: Hit & Run remains one of the most widely celebrated tie-in games tied to the animated series. Developed by Radical Entertainment and released in 2003 for platforms including PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube, the action-adventure title placed players inside an open-world version of Springfield. The story followed characters like Homer, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Apu as they investigated bizarre events around town involving surveillance cameras, mysterious vans, and a Buzz Cola conspiracy connected to alien figures Kang and Kodos. Selman, who helped write the game alongside fellow writers Tim Long and Matt Warburton, said the project’s long-term popularity caught him off guard. “I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success,” he said to People. During development, the team intentionally drew inspiration from the open-world mechanics of Grand Theft Auto III, pushing for gameplay that allowed characters to freely enter and exit vehicles across Springfield.