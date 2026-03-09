Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Producers Tease 'Hit & Run' Game Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

As the show hits 800 episodes, Matt Selman opens up about fan pressure, GTA-style gameplay battles, and what it would take to revive the cult classic video game.

'The Simpsons' Producers Tease 'Hit & Run' Game Reboot: 'Never Say Never'
Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fans of The Simpsons: Hit & Run may have to dust off the old GameCube for this bit of news.

While celebrating the milestone 800th episode of the beloved animated series, executive producer Matt Selman signaled that the cult-classic game could return one day, offering a simple message to longtime supporters: “Never say never.”

Selman addressed the enduring demand for a revival while reflecting on the franchise’s cultural legacy. Although no project is currently confirmed, he acknowledged the consistent enthusiasm surrounding the 2003 title.

The original The Simpsons: Hit & Run remains one of the most widely celebrated tie-in games tied to the animated series. Developed by Radical Entertainment and released in 2003 for platforms including PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube, the action-adventure title placed players inside an open-world version of Springfield.

The story followed characters like Homer, Bart, Marge, Lisa, and Apu as they investigated bizarre events around town involving surveillance cameras, mysterious vans, and a Buzz Cola conspiracy connected to alien figures Kang and Kodos.

Selman, who helped write the game alongside fellow writers Tim Long and Matt Warburton, said the project’s long-term popularity caught him off guard. “I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success,” he said to People.

During development, the team intentionally drew inspiration from the open-world mechanics of Grand Theft Auto III, pushing for gameplay that allowed characters to freely enter and exit vehicles across Springfield.

That design decision became a key part of the experience. Selman recalled that early discussions about gameplay mechanics sparked debate among developers.

“They so did not want people to get in and out of the cars,” he said. “So that was a huge battle we had to fight… We luckily won that battle because it is fun to get in and out of the cars.”

Although Selman acknowledged that a revival would involve complex corporate negotiations, he reiterated that the creative team is aware of how much the game still resonates with players. He noted that nothing is currently guaranteed, and there’s no slated reboot in any platform’s lineup, but fan demand keeps the conversation alive.

Since its release, The Simpsons: Hit & Run has sold millions of copies worldwide and is widely regarded as the most successful video game adaptation of the animated series.

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