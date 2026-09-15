Style

Bottega Veneta Introduces Striking New Tote Design, Corso

The new tote is designed by Bottega Veneta's creative director, Louise Trotter.

A person in a black outfit holds a large black woven leather bag with a sleek design.
Drew Vickers via Bottega Veneta

Key Takeaways

  • Bottega Veneta is introducing the Corso, a roomy everyday tote designed by creative director Louise Trotter for Winter 2026.
  • The lightweight textured-calfskin bag pairs a suede-lined body with an integrated handle that disappears into its pared-back silhouette and rests naturally on the shoulder.
  • Corso will come in Obsidian Grey and Sting across Small, Medium, Large, and Maxi sizes.

Bottega Veneta is introducing a new tote design, helmed by the Italian luxury fashion house’s creative director, Louise Trotter.

The new design, Corso, is included in Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2026 collection. Corso promises generous volume for customers, with a pared-back construction and a signature look. The tote is built for everyday use, with a handle integrated into its suede-lined body but disappearing into the silhouette. It’s designed to sit naturally on the shoulder, and comes in several colorways constructed of lightweight, textured calfskin leather. It will be available in Obsidian Grey and Sting colorways, with four different sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and Maxi.

Check out more images of the bags below.

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