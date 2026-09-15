Bottega Veneta Introduces Striking New Tote Design, Corso

Bottega Veneta is introducing a new tote design, helmed by the Italian luxury fashion house’s creative director, Louise Trotter.

The new design, Corso, is included in Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2026 collection. Corso promises generous volume for customers, with a pared-back construction and a signature look. The tote is built for everyday use, with a handle integrated into its suede-lined body but disappearing into the silhouette. It’s designed to sit naturally on the shoulder, and comes in several colorways constructed of lightweight, textured calfskin leather. It will be available in Obsidian Grey and Sting colorways, with four different sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and Maxi.

Check out more images of the bags below.