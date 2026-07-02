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Shekinah Garner Says She’s Done With ‘90 Day Fiancé’ After Anti-Immigrant Comment Backlash

After the ‘go back to your country’ backlash, Shekinah says viewers missed crucial context, details a near-brawl and vows she’s done with the franchise.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Says She's Leaving the Franchise Following Anti-Immigrant Remark
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin's ECOLUXE Lounge

The fallout from Shekinah Garner's controversial "go back to your country" comment isn't dying down. Days after the 90 Day Fiancé star came under fire for the anti-immigrant remark directed at Thaís Ramone on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Shekinah says she's done with the franchise, accusing producers of failing to protect her during the altercation and claiming she nearly walked off the show.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on July 1, the TLC star alleged that production and on-site security stood by while she was being attacked. "Tons of DMs of ppl asking why security didn't step in and help me when I was being attacked," she began. "I would love to know this also."

She also claimed security personnel were only a few feet away but refused to intervene: "I was literally looking security right in the eyes as they SAT at the other end of the bench I was on, and you can hear me shouting at them 'get this bitch out of here.' They didn't move."

According to Shekinah, producers later blamed the incident on a "miscommunication."

"In a follow-up meeting about it producers told me security was waiting for a cue from producers to step in," she wrote. "This miscommunication could have cost me the loss of an eye or permanently being disfigured if it wasn't for my husband helping to block the swings."

She also questioned why security reacted differently during another confrontation shown on the series, writing, "It's really interesting how quickly security stepped in when it came to Guillermo and Sarper's brawl."

Her strongest accusation, however, was aimed directly at production: "My theory is that producers wanted to appease the large ever-hating Shekinah fans by letting me get my ass beat. They were going to LET IT HAPPEN."

Shekinah then said the experience left her ready to quit filming altogether.

"Our contracts state that physical altercations will get us removed from the show, so I asked for her to be removed," she wrote. "Producer told me it was at 'his discretion' and because Sarper also got physical, they would both have to be removed... or neither be removed."

She continued: "I was fine with going home, I wanted to! Sarper and I had serious conversations about doing so. Ultimately, I followed his lead and stayed, but nothing was the same after this."

She then concluded by saying that this would be the last 90 Day-related franchise she would participate in, and she was “disgusted” that she’d agreed to do the show to begin with.

The latest posts mark a dramatic shift in the ongoing controversy sparked by one of the season's most talked-about scenes. During a night out on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Shekinah confronted Patrick Mendes over what she believed was his role in encouraging Guillermo Rojer to divorce Kara Rojer.

When Patrick's wife, Thaís, stepped in to defend him, the argument escalated until Shekinah shouted, "Get this b*tch out of here. Go back to your country. You suck."

The comment immediately turned much of the cast against her. Thaís, who immigrated from Brazil, later said she couldn't understand how someone married to an immigrant could make such a statement, calling it "so disrespectful" and saying Shekinah had "totally crossed the line."

Rebecca Parrott echoed that sentiment, while Kara admitted she was initially willing to hear Shekinah's side before the anti-immigrant remark changed her opinion. Guillermo also condemned the statement, saying "go back to your country" carries particular weight given the current climate surrounding immigration in the United States.

Shekinah quickly disputed the televised narrative. In earlier Instagram Stories, she insisted viewers were missing key context, writing, "What I experienced was a PHYSICAL ATTACK."

She also attempted to explain the remark itself, saying, "'Go back to your country' means go back to where doing this is allowed. Cause where I'm from, it's not."

She further claimed she had been trying to warn Kara that Patrick had been "advising him to take half of her money when he divorces her," and alleged Thaís became violent after Shekinah attempted to tell Kara what had happened. "But I'm the villain and mean girl, right?" she wrote.

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