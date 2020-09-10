Netflix has just unleashed the trailer for Adam Sandler's latest comedy for the platform, and it's just as wacky-looking as you might expect.

The Steven Brill-directed Hubie Halloween features an absolutely stacked cast, with some of Sandler's regulars and plenty of Saturday Night Live alum as well. Among them are Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villasenor, and none other than Shaquille O'Neal.

Starring Sandler in the titular role, the comedy follows Halloween-obsessed Hubie as he ensures the residents of Salem remain safe during the spookiest time of the year. When a strange new neighbor played by Buscemi and an escaped criminal converge on his hometown during Halloween, the threat of a deadly Halloween becomes very real. Since the local authorities are used to him crying wolf, however, it's an uphill battle for Hubie to save the day.

Complete with Sandler doing another signature weird voice, this could very well be the movie Sandler threatened to make if he didn't get an Oscar for his performance in Uncut Gems. "If I don't get it, I'm going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay," he said in December. "That's how I get them."

Guess we'll see when the movie debuts on Netflix on Oct. 7. Watch the trailer up top.