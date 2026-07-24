Uncut Gems

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Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler on Script for Safdie Brothers' 'Uncut Gems' Follow-Up: 'It Was Great'

Adam Sandler’s next film will see him reuniting with the critically acclaimed duo behind his 2019 thriller Uncut Gems, Josh and Benny Safdie.

Brad Callas1267 days ago
Adam Sandler is seen giving a speech that is indeed hilarious
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Talks Upcoming Safdie Brothers Reunion, Gives Hilarious Speech at Gotham Awards

Sandler previously worked with the filmmaking duo of Josh and Benny Safdie in the widely celebrated 'Uncut Gems' and the 'Goldman v Silverman' short.

Trace William Cowen1335 days ago
Julia Fox and Kanye West attend Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Says Acting Prospects Changed After Dating Kanye: 'I’m Not Getting as Many Offers as I Was Before'

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, Julia Fox discussed how her relationship with Kanye West has impacted her acting prospects.

Brad Callas1355 days ago
Adam Sandler is seen with the Safdie brothers
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler on Upcoming Reunion With ‘Uncut Gems’ Duo Safdie Brothers (UPDATE)

In a new interview, Adam Sandler says a bit more about the previously teased film, which sees him reuniting with Josh and Benny Safdie of 'Uncut Gems.'

Trace William Cowen1383 days ago
jennifer venditti euphoria angus cloud
Style

Jennifer Venditti on New Book, Her Casting Process, and How Her Team Discovered Angus Cloud for 'Euphoria'

Casting director Jennifer Venditti has a new book that details her process and sheds light on the work she's done for 'Uncut Gems,' Euphoria,' and more.

Aria Hughes1550 days ago
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a24
Pop Culture

A24 Valued at $2.5 Billion After Securing $225 Million Investment

The indie studio behind some of today’s most memorable films, from 'Moonlight' to 'Uncut Gems,' just secured a massive investment valuing it at $2.5 billion.

Jordan Rose1599 days ago
another news story about Julia Fox
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Responds to Being Playfully Trolled Over How She Pronounced ‘Uncut Gems’

Less than a week after her split from Kanye West, 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has become a meme for how she pronounced the 2019 film's title on a podcast.

Joe Price1619 days ago
kanye west julia fox broken up
Pop Culture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Have Broken Up

A rep for Julia Fox has told E! News that she and Kanye West are no longer dating, and explained that despite the breakup they “remain good friends."

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
a24
Pop Culture

A24 Reportedly Floated Around $3 Billion Offer Price for Company

The ultra-popular television and film studio A24 was reportedly on the market for nearly $3 billion at one point while talking to several possible buyers.

Jordan Rose1838 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Kevin Garnett Talk Giannis, the Bubble, Battling LeBron, & 'Uncut Gems': Listen to Ep. 47 of Load Management

The Hall of Famer KG joins the podcast and offers up some truly original takes about today's superstars and how he'd operate if he was playing in the bubble.

Complex Sports2133 days ago
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joe
Style

Avianne & Co. Jeweler Charged With Hate Crimes After Shooting at Car He Was Chasing

Joe Avianne of the famed Avianne & Co jewelry shop, pivotal in the 'Uncut Gems' development process, is facing multiple charges after chasing a Chevy Tahoe.

Trace William Cowen2237 days ago
furbz
Style

A24 Auctions Off Props and Costumes From 'Uncut Gems,' 'Midsommar,' and More for COVID-19 Relief

Because nothing says social distancing quite like the May Queen dress from 'Midsommar.'

Trace William Cowen2285 days ago
killy houdini
Music

KILLY & Houdini Connect for Splashy New Single "VV's"

The single is from 'Canada's Most Wanted,' the first in a multi-album partnership between Warner Music Canada and 6ixBuzz.

jayemkayem2298 days ago
The Weeknd attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems"
Pop Culture

The Weeknd Will Debut Original Song on Episode of ‘American Dad’ He Co-Wrote

The Weeknd is set to make the the 16th season of 'American Dad' a memorable one.

Jordan Rose2305 days ago

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