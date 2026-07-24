Tyler, The Creator Is Electric in 'Marty Supreme'—How He Landed Josh Safdie's Ping-Pong Masterpiece
Featured
Pop Culture
“Tyler, when you meet him, he is joy personified,” casting director Jennifer Venditti tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
An actor and comedian who's been in the game for decades, Adam Sandler has plenty of films under his belt. From 'Click' to 'Happy Gilmore' to 'Uncut Gems' to 'The Waterboy,' here are the former SNL writer's best movies.Brent Eickhoff
From the cover of ‘Jeffery’ to the stages of music festivals like Lollapalooza, here is a roundup of Young Thug’s best outfits & fashion moments of all time.Mike DeStefano